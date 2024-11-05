Regional Sales Manager - DIFM

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As the Region Manager you will be accountable for the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy, leading Area Sales Managers, and growing profitable volume growth within the assigned region.

Key Accountabilities:

People leadership: hire, train, mentor, and performance manage Area Sales Managers to ensure their success in the field. Lead all aspects of prospecting activity of ASM’s for direct opportunities of 25,000+ gallons

Lead comprehensive sales pipeline reviews of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and ensure ASMs maintain an updated pipeline within Salesforce on a regular ongoing basis.

By using PowerBI, ensure Area Sales Managers proactively manage their territories by reviewing new, growing, declining, and lost accounts, with all updates accurately reflected in Salesforce.

Ensure the team uses digital tools to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights, SYNC and TurfView.

Focus the team on the acquisition of new customers using the direct and indirect sales model.

As needed, provide forecast support, communicate incremental volumes, at risk volume, and products per the S&OP process.

Collaborate with the Sales Manager PCO HD and Distributor Strategy Manager to high grade the distributor network and assess the need for additions and offboarding in the region. Ensure WD contractual and QA adherence.

Work with finance and pricing teams for CET modeling, pricing approvals, trade loans, price move execution, and all financial analytics related to the region

Work with OEM and National Accounts teams to support and grow direct sales.

Support DIFM leadership in the continuous assessment, and where applicable, execution of new route to market business models within the region

Collaborate with DIFM management and marketing team to provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products. Monitor and communicate competitive threats and trends.

Drive the people agenda to build an empowered, diverse workforce aligned with business needs. Foster a positive culture that embodies BP’s values, HSSE, leadership expectations, and a Speak Up culture.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

About you:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Minimum of 8-10 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multi-layers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers. Working knowledge of Auto and HD business.

Skills & Competencies

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)? $131,000 - $243,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.