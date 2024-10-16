Regional Sales Manager Inland 1

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

The Regional Operations Manager is responsible for monitoring key performance indicators, performance trends, determining and implementing appropriate actions to address any issues to optimise the business, deliver fuel and store sales, on-site costs and net contribution plans in a specified sales region. Accountable for a budget covering all aspects of sales operations for the specified region. Manages part of a country team of Retail Business Managers in the delivery of above average business performance, safe and efficient operations,and liaises with critical-internal and external stakeholders such as Network Solutions, Construction & Maintenance, Technical Design, Management, HSSE, Dealer Councils etc ​

Job Responsibilities ​

Accountable for delineation of the critical elements, deliverables and milestones of the Retail Strategy and allocating targets and resources to the respective Retail Business Managers (RBM).

Lead, motivate and coach a team of RBMsto deliver outstanding performance on HSSE, Customer Service, as well as Financial, and Operating standards.

Establish a culture of Operational Excellence throughout the market to ensure full implementation of the company policy and procedures to achieve consistent Customer Offer execution and the highest HSSE standards.

Actively engage the Dealer and Distributor networks to gain a deep understanding of underlying business factors and thus facilitate both business development and solutions for BP and its partners.

Lead, motivate and coach the team by creating an enabling work environment that promotes and recognises individual and team efforts.

Actively managing all critical income drivers to ensure an optimal and sustainable income in line with BP objectives. This will include active management and monitoring of site operating contribution and set clear performance measures. Conduct quarterly reviews and implement strategies and tactics in conjunction with key support functions to drive performance.

Ensure successful implementation of all Retail programmes and initiatives focused on business performance and development.

Continually identify opportunities for growing the business and improving customer service by use of industry information and knowledge, while aligning to the strategy.

Ensure compliance with company policy and effect consequences for non-compliance for all collaborators ​

Education

A Bachelor’sdegree or equivalent experience.

A Post graduate qualification in business, Administration, Marketing and or Sales ​​

Experience

8-10 years business operations experience with experience in a Sales environment.

Sound knowledge and experience of sales operations and leading and motivating teams to achieve exceptional business results ​



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



