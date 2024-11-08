Regional Sales Manager M&I East

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



As part of BP, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, mining construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.

We are looking for a dynamic Regional Sales Manager to join our Commercial Leadership Team, reporting to the Head of Sales for Commercial Castrol ANZ. This strategic role, with P&L responsibility exceeding $140M, will maximise profitability across our lubricants portfolio for the Mining & Industrial sectors along Australia’s eastern seaboard.

A successful candidate will be leading a team of Sales Managers, Key Account Managers, and Technical Sales Specialists, this role will ensure Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) compliance and financial objectives are met. The ideal candidate will drive sales growth, manage key customer relationships at a senior management level, and align sales strategies with overall business objectives.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Develop and implement an annual sales plan for each customer, ensuring alignment with business strategy and partner agreements.

Achieve financial performance targets in volume, gross margin, and debt management.

Manage safety, credit, and contractual risk according to Castrol's policies.

Develop and implement prospecting strategies, including market data analysis, stakeholder management, and tender processes across multiple territories.

Support the National Strategic Account Team in fulfilling contractual commitments at state/territory levels.

Drive pipeline growth by sharing insights, market knowledge, and opportunities through structured CRM tools like Salesforce.

Mentor and develop Channel Sales and Technical teams, encouraging best practices and market insights.

Attend customer business reviews with Key Account Managers to build value delivery and reinforce relationships.

Enhance customer experience by improving operational efficiency and representing customer needs in decision-making.

Collaborate with Technical and Sales teams to deliver KPIs, improve customer value, and pursue margin upsell opportunities.

Work closely with the Fuels Value Chain team to build an integrated BP fuels and lubricants offering for mining clients.

ABOUT YOU

5 - 10 years of B2B sales management experience, preferably in the Mining or Industrial sector.

Knowledge of lubricants and technical products is an advantage.

Proven success in managing multiple stakeholders, including senior leaders of large multinational companies.

Strong track record of delivering sales targets and managing complex customer accounts.

Experience in strategic and tactical business planning.

Ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain a proactive, hands-on approach.

This role is Brisbane based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.