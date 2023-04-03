Regional Sales Manager, PAC NW

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to drive the performance of stores within own district through delivery of a district retail strategy, providing leadership and direction to ensure each area operates to the highest standards and delivers best-in-class customer service to achieve the safe delivery of financial and operational performance targets.

About the Role:

The Regional Sales Manager is a member of the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) team and is responsible for leading the field-based operations activities to ensure safety and compliance at site level, upholding brand standards, achieving fuel and store margin annual goals, and encouraging Franchisee and Dealer relationships, retention, and growth within our network. This individual is responsible for leading a team of Franchise Business Advisors that will systematically and safely deliver industry leading performance with a network of approximately 160 ampm franchise and dealer sites. This individual works collaboratively with a team of RSMs and Operations support team members to consistently deliver a guest-centric operating model to drive revenue and grow sales.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and mentor a team of Franchise Advisor professionals with a high level of emotional intelligence and rational compassion

Responsible for achieving volume, margin and store sales goals in accordance to the annual plan

Responsible for driving performance through consistent execution of the operating model and ampm / ARCO value propositions across region.

Accountable for HSSE within the field-based team and at site with our franchisees and dealers

Owns the customer relationships with our Franchisee and Dealers

Responsible for site level workplan execution, CORE score improvements, compliance with the franchise agreement / Store Systems Manual, implementation of defaults and DQs, site level safety and compliance, etc.

Manages consistent implementation of sales capabilities.

Champions consistency in customer approach, regional meetings, site visit planning, site level workplan activities, etc.

Owns implementation of the ampm and ARCO value propositions across the field-based team and our customers

Performance manages execution of the fuel pricing offer at the site level in a consistent manner

Ensures development and execution of account plans

Ensures consistency of execution of the ampm promotions

Uses data and metrics to drive insights into regional performance and course correct as vital

Works closely with the marketing and trading teams to ensure accurate implementation of promotions. Provides a constant feedback loop on field-based uptake, sales and insights

Works closely with the asset team on territory and portfolio management as well as maintenance opportunities at company owned locations

Works closely with the pricing team to manage and implement fuel pricing and any improvements to our value share model

Works with the supply and logistics teams to ensure security of supply and continuity of fuel delivery offer

As appropriate, represents business with industry groups, at association meetings, trade events, conferences and focus groups

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree required.

Minimum 8 years of relevant business experience required.

Experience working in a franchise convenience retail environment preferred.

Sales / sales operations leadership experience required

Considering Joining bp Pulse?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? 140-160K