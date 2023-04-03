Regional Sales Manager, PAC NW

Responsible for managing a team to drive the performance of stores within own district through delivery of a district retail strategy, providing leadership and direction to ensure each area operates to the highest standards and delivers best-in-class customer service to achieve the safe delivery of financial and operational performance targets.
The Regional Sales Manager is a member of the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) team and is responsible for leading the field-based operations activities to ensure safety and compliance at site level, upholding brand standards, achieving fuel and store margin annual goals, and encouraging Franchisee and Dealer relationships, retention, and growth within our network. This individual is responsible for leading a team of Franchise Business Advisors that will systematically and safely deliver industry leading performance with a network of approximately 160 ampm franchise and dealer sites. This individual works collaboratively with a team of RSMs and Operations support team members to consistently deliver a guest-centric operating model to drive revenue and grow sales.
Considering Joining bp Pulse?
