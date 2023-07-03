Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol has sustained a track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, specialty fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, retail, shipping, B2B, B2C and production sectors across the globe.



Across Australia and New Zealand, Castrol is a clear market leader across Lubricants, Fluids sectors and also hold the #1 spot for Brand Awareness.



We are now seeking a Regional Sales Manager to join our team at Castrol. If you are an energetic people leader who is entrepreneurial, have high commercial nous and driven in championing commercial returns through strategic planning, coaching and empowering a high-performing team – read on!



About the Role:

• Manage strategic relationships against our financial objectives (volume, turnover, gross margin, cash and KPI’s) for the portfolio across ANZ.

• Lead, develop and coach a diverse sales team of 7 ensuring they are empowered to achieve performance metrics and build pipelines whilst maintaining compliant practices.

• Actively participate in developing channel succession plans by building a robust talent pipeline, growing leadership capability and technical expertise.

• Execute the agreed Route to Market strategy whilst working closely with the Commercial Leadership team and wider stakeholders to maximise customer offers, streamline costs, maximise GM$ and growth opportunities in the region.

• Be accountable for the execution and delivery of agreed strategic partnership programs and activities.

• Lead and embed Account Management, Pricing and Sales disciplines including the use of pre-determined Sales tools.

• Optimise existing business and innovate, develop and build new opportunities whilst maintaining continuous improvement mindsets.



About You:

• Demonstrated experience in sales management/business development roles with a high commercial outcomes.

• Prior experience managing a similar size team.

• Proven cross functional stakeholder management experience in a matrixed organisation.

• Confidence in your own ability and the ability to extract optimal performance from a high calibre team in multi-channel environments

• Passionate about building and maintain relationships

• Relevant market knowledge of lubricants or relevant energy sectors, whilst not mandatory, will be an advantage.



The Benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.





