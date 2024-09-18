Regional Sales Manager - bp Castrol (Surabaya based)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Sales Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

As a member of the market sales leadership team, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channel, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation

REQUIRED SKILL AND EXPERIENCES :

Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces​

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

Strong people leadership experience

Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization​

Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

Role model the BP Values and Behaviors​ and Castrol Mindsets

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility​

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations​

Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations​

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market

Minimum 10 years experiences, including as RSM role

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.