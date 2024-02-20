This role is not eligible for relocation

The Regional Security Operations Manager is key member of the Trading & Shipping (T&S) Global Security Team and plays a crucial role to help the T&S business run operational security risks of the Operated Fleet and the wider T&S business. Equipped with a strong awareness of the global security environment the role holder will develop, maintain and implement security plans and policies to safeguard the staff and assets of the T&S businesses.

Be responsible for the development and maintenance of the Ship Security Plans, procedures and guidance for the operated fleet and T&S teams, collaborating closely with internal & external bodies to maintain up to date information in support of these plans.

Support day to day management of security service contractors, including supervising performance, conducting due diligence assessments and managing costs.

Fulfil the duties of Company Security Officer (CSO)

Provide timely and accurate security advice to the T&S Leadership Teams, Operated Fleet, shore staff and other Group entities on maritime security issues to support pro-active risk management of operated and commercial risks.

Respond to security incidents as part of the Incident Management and Business Support Teams in the role of Security Advisor.

Lead the development & conduct of annual security exercises for the bp Fleet in compliance with International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) License to Operate (LTO) requirements.

Act as the Security team tag for Operating Management System (OMS) compliance, maintaining conformance to the BP Group OMS Essentials relating to security and support annual ISPS LTO audits.

Develop a network of internal and external security partners, including government security agencies, government and industry peers to maintain a strong threat and risk awareness.

Strong global geopolitical awareness married with practical experience in handling maritime security risks.

Understanding of the processes in place for responding to different types of security incidents in the maritime environment.

Demonstrated ability to engage and influence senior business management, external partners and frontline staff.

Adapt at working in high pressure situations - ability to prioritise work when faced with multiple requirements and to progress issues with limited available information.

An understanding of the risks associated with cyber threats and digital security.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.