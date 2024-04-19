This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

REGIONAL SOURCING LEAD - CORPORATE SERVICES

In this role you will:

Manage the execution of mid-complex, multi-region, end to end sourcing projects’ sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories.

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to determine the sourcing strategy.

Develop Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process.

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, Support/manage the supplier selection process.

Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation.

Evaluate proposals/outputs.

Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts.

Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity, be a contract owner.

Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business and suppliers.

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Professional experience with 5-7 years in procurement

Fluency in English

Experienced in running and complex sourcing events (including multi-vendor, single source negotiations, and RFXs)

Experienced in sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Good influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and complementary teams.

Project management capabilities

Good understanding of procurement processes and systems

Strong Negotiation skills in preparation and planning

Experienced in contracting including developing contract strategies, contract negotiations and setting up contracts

Ability to challenge and influence partners.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



