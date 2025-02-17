Regional Sourcing Lead

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Sourcing Lead will support various BP businesses with a range of Sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities based on Category Management Policy and Processes.

Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and driving bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts, and supporting team members in the ongoing management of suppliers, to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and relevant PSCM targets. It is encouraged to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Common Process and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and, where applicable, JV partner and SKK Migas requirements.

Key accountabilities

Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities.



Category Strategy: Align with the business needs, ensuring security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

Support /Create and handle Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts.

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, of the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and handle incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool.

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, in order to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions applied to determine the sourcing strategy decision. Provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners.

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable.

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and handle the approval process.

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are driven and appropriate approvals are detailed. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are acquired and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Process. Contract & Supplier Management

Support / Establish and implement the supplier management plan.

Segments the supply base for a category using appropriate analysis tools. Uses a variety of performance management processes, tools and methods to achieve agreed SLAs.

Handle supplier performance aligned with the supplier relationship/management plans.

Event Management

Support/handle the supplier selection process.

Build and run sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system.

Handle supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan.

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation.

Contracting

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all partners to ensure all business requirements are considered/met.

Evaluate proposals/outputs.

Handle the contract execution/signature process per the applicable DofA (Delegation of Authority) and (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity.

Ensure contract operationalization in the bp system (i.e. Ariba, Backbone).

Requirement:

Required requirement : PTK-007 Indonesia certification.

The ideal candidate has minimum 6 (six) to eight (8) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial competence and communication (oral and written English & Bahasa Indonesia language) skills.

Added advantage: knowledge and proven experience in Oil and Gas categories, and other such as indirect procurement, general services, IT & digital, workforce, facilities management categories.

Track record of successful Supply Chain delivery in complex, challenging international environments and Joint Ventures.

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant field.

Proven track record to collaborate with internal team members across multiple fields, cultures and geographies and with suppliers.

Ability to operate independently and methodically with minimum supervision to handle and ensure process adherence, research and analysis of systems and information is a must,

Solid understanding of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Excellent influencing, negotiation and problem-solving skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.