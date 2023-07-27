Regional Sourcing Manager - Corporate Services

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Sourcing Manager deliver values and manages risk for BP’s global spend on corporate goods and services (HR, Professional Services, Property and Travel) working across all functions, segments and geographies providing a unique ability to impact the business globally.Reporting into the senior Sourcing Manager, the Sourcing Manager is responsible for leading complex, potentially multi-region sourcing events on behalf of corporate services categories such as HR, professional services, property and travel, delivering significant value for the business.Commercially astute with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, the candidate will be comfortable working at all levels across the business.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Execution of complex sourcing events within the bounds of agreed spend and risk thresholds

Driving sourcing excellence through deploying best practices, providing a consistent experience, utilization of strong market intelligence and running world class bids that deliver significant value for the business

Analyses the structure and dynamics of the supply markets to identify potential strategic levers

Develop and/or articulate business requirements according to scope

Lead complex negotiations for multi-million commercial contracts

Ensuring compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract template structures

Where appropriate, management of a team of sourcing experts, balancing workload, career development and team mentorship

Working with Category Teams to ensure compliance to category guidance

Ensuring a consistent and efficient process is maintained through the effective use of tools and systems.

Engaging stakeholders in support of strategic sourcing activity and managing expectations

Reporting team effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to the senior Sourcing Manger

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Procurement related professional certification is an advantage.



Extensive professional experience with 6-8 years in procurement

Experienced in running high profile and complex sourcing events (including multi-vendor, single source negotiations, and RFXs)

Experienced in complex sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories

Commercially astute and curious with a thirst for knowledge

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams.

Demonstrable project management capabilities

Proactive and innovative approach

Good understanding of procurement processes and systems

Strong Negotiation skills in preparation and planning with evidence of key behaviors including listening, professional inquisitiveness.

Skilled in contracting including developing contract strategies, leading contract negotiations and setting up contracts with ongoing management in min

Demonstrable leadership qualities

Ability to challenge and influence stakeholders

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Desirable Criteria

· CIPS Membership

· Experienced in working across time zones and cultures

· Oil & Gas experience

· Business Service Center experience



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.