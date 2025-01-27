Job summary

Join our Sourcing team and advance your career as:

Regional Sourcing Senior Analyst

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

In this role You will:

•Play a critical role in ensuring accuracy of commercial data management for bp contracts by complying to organizational standards.

•Maintain and update price books in SAP, ensuring accuracy and alignment with contractual agreements

•Monitor and complete pricing adjustments, uplifts, rebates and amendments based on contract value and the changes throughout it’s lifecycle.

•Applies knowledge of commercial contract law and BP guidelines, practices, and requirements to review and release purchase orders.

•Responsible for the management of contract volume discount and secure a timely credit note retrieval from bp suppliers.

•Monitor and apply relevant indices to pricing structures as specific in agreements. Ensure all price adjustments result of indexation are accurately reflected in price books and communicated effectively to relevant teams.

•Proactively address discrepancies or disputes related to pricing and payment, ensuring compliance with contractual terms.

•Act as point of contact for contract lifecycle and payment related issues, offering guidance and solution. Respond to internal and external queries regarding commercial discrepancies and updates.

•Collaborate with cross-functional teams, contract management, sourcing and commercial

teams to provide end to end technical support

•Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

•Applies bp sourcing tools and methodologies



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in related subject area or related field

minimum four (4) years of experience in sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a commercial foresight and

analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Advanced level of English language (both written and verbal)

Team oriented approach with the ability to collaborate across departments.

Proven experience with contract lifecycle management.

Proven track record of value delivery.

Multi-tasking and sensitivity to timelines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



