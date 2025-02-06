Regional Sourcing Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Responsible for contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project achievements and targets.
Key Accountabilities:
The ideal candidate will play a critical role in ensuring accuracy of commercial data management for bp contracts by complying to organizational standards. This position requires strong analytical and technical expertise to maintain contract’s commercial data and enable smooth operational process.
Maintain and update price books in SAP, ensuring accuracy and alignment with contractual agreements
Monitor and implement pricing adjustments, uplifts, rebates and amendments based on contract value and the changes throughout it’s lifecycle.
Applies knowledge of commercial contract law and BP guidelines, practices, and requirements to review and release purchase orders.
Responsible for the management of contract volume discount and secure a timely credit note retrieval from bp suppliers.
Monitor and apply relevant indices to pricing structures as specific in agreements. Ensure all price adjustments result of indexation are accurately reflected in price books and communicated effectively to relevant teams.
Proactively address discrepancies or disputes related to pricing and payment, ensuring compliance with contractual terms.
Act as point of contact for contract lifecycle and payment related issues, offering guidance and solution. Respond to internal and external queries regarding commercial discrepancies and updates.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, contract management, sourcing and commercial teams to provide end to end technical support
Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.
Applies bp sourcing tools and methodologies
Essential Education:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in related subject area or related field
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
The ideal candidate should have minimum four (4) to six (6) years of experience in sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a commercial foresight and analytical skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Team oriented approach with the ability to collaborate across departments.
Proven experience with contract lifecycle management.
Proven track record of value delivery.
Multi-tasking and sensitivity to timelines.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.