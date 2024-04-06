Regional Subsea Operations Manager - AGT

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are looking for a Regional Subsea Operations Manager who will look after the delivery of safe, efficient, reliable, and compliant operations and integrity for all subsea & pipeline infrastructure and systems. In this role you will manage the regional subsea operations team and integrate activity with the projects, central subsea teams, and wells.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



Perform role of regional focal point for delivery of subsea services to Production and Operations (P&O) and be accountable for quality of subsea activity delivered in the Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye (AGT) region in accordance with defined practices and workflows.

Be accountable for all deployed subsea and pipeline operations engineers, cost specialist and planning / schedulers deployed within regions production delivery units and production support units (PDU and PSU) and responsible for subsea operations health and succession planning in the region.

Be accountable for ensuring subsea risk and barrier health is managed in line with defined company practices.

Be accountable for overall regional subsea cost performance through cross PDU& PSU integration / optimisation and cross regional integration.

Be a member of regional P&O Production Leadership and the bp solutions Subsea Leadership Teams.

Decide on approval of subsea and pipeline related technical management of changes and allocation of subsea operations resources in region.

Recommend on approval to contribute to operate for purple and C+ blue emerging risk.

Recommend on subsea vessel and technology deployment strategy for subsea operations scopes of work and on major projects subsea handover acceptance.



Higher education (such as a degree) in an engineering or relevant field.

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

Extensive experience in either subsea operations or subsea projects or similar, with deep understanding of risk and the ability to make informed judgments in support of business value.

Significant people leadership and stakeholder management experience. Proven experience in bringing value through safe, reliable, and efficient operations.

Commercial awareness, with relevant experience in budget and contract management.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



