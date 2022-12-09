Regulatory Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for providing regulatory affairs support through assessing the impact of the changing regulatory environment on the business, carrying out specific pieces of research on regulatory developments, coordinating briefings, managing information holdings and managing relationships, especially with regulatory bodies and institutions.

Promptly identify all new and amended laws, rules and regulations affecting electricity markets and assess the potential impact to bp’s Power marketing and trading businesses

Build strong relationships with and effectively communicate insights to the relevant Commercial teams including ISO Coordinators, Traders and Originators

Work with external consultants to monitor emerging rules at state and ISO level (with a focus on Western regions), and share insights in a timely manner

Work in partnership with Communications & Advocacy peers to develop policy positions and outreach plans to key external collaborators and regulators

Collaborate with bp business groups (including Gas & Low Carbon, and Regions, Cities & Solutions teams) to share market knowledge and enhance interface with Trading & Shipping

Represent bp in a variety of trade associations

Bachelor’s degree

Advanced degree or equivalent experience preferred

Minimum 10 years of directly proven experience in a Commercial, Regulatory, Compliance, Legal or NGO environment, with at least 5 years directly related to electricity and low carbon marketing & trading businesses

Track record of developing relationships in industry and with policy-makers (at federal and state level)

Strong understanding (preferably through direct experience) of the role of trading regulation/compliance function

Demonstrated ability to create cross-functional network and use it to influence business agenda

Strong communications skills, with ability to translate complex regulatory issues into understandable terms for a variety of audiences

Strong analytical skills, attention to detail and time/project management track record

JD or related Master’s degree

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!The Regulatory Advisor, Power will provide insights and develop regulatory advocacy strategies for our power and low carbon marketing & trading teams across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The area of expertise will cover Western ISO wholesale developments as well as state level issues such as retail competition initiatives, EV charging regulations, and renewable energy credit programs. The Regulatory Advisor, Power will advise Commercial teams on emerging market rules, collaborate with the Communications & Advocacy team to develop policy positions and share insights across the business groups to foster connectivity.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!