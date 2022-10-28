The Regulatory Advisor is the technical resource for Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) regulatory compliance guidance, coaching and assistance to Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Operations (Exploration, Operations, Projects and Wells) and functional teams. They will develop and submit permit applications and plans required by BSEE/BOEM for exploration, drilling, intervention, production and decommissioning of oil and gas in GoM. This person will also conduct self-verification activity for the permitting process and maintain continuing knowledge of BSEE/BOEM legislative and regulatory requirements, including new emerging regulations, which may have impact on regional activities.