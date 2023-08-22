Regulatory Affairs Advisor - Retail

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for providing regulatory affairs support through assessing the impact of the changing regulatory environment on the business, carrying out specific pieces of research on regulatory developments, coordinating briefings, managing information holdings and managing relationships, especially with regulatory bodies and institutions.

Trading & Shipping



Communications & External Affairs Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

You will be primarily responsible for monitoring, understanding and interpreting retail (i.e. end-use customer) rules, regulations and laws at the state and local level in the U.S. states that bp serves Retail power and natural gas customers.

You will work closely with the Retail Sales, Pricing and Operations teams, in addition to the Regulatory Affairs and Regulatory reporting teams and other functions such as Legal and Ethics & Compliance.

The role requires regular and consistent reporting of, and education on, policy developments to internal collaborators. This could include engaging with external consultants and retail trade associations to help gather market intelligence. You will also engage with external agencies including state regulators and staff, RTOs/ISOs, counterparties, utilities and customers

Who you will work with

You will be part of larger Regulatory Affairs team responsible for monitoring regulatory risks across bp's marketing & trading businesses in the Americas, including Canada, U.S., Mexico and Brazil. The team covers regulatory and policy changes affecting all commodities from hydrogen to crude oil and all products in between.

You'll work closely with the Legal and Compliance teams within the Trading & Shipping organization on all rule changes, as well as advocacy & outreach plans.

You will also partner with bp's Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) teams in Houston, Washington, DC and various U.S. states on trade association engagement, advocacy plans and outreach to regulatory and government officials.

Key Accountabilities

bp’s Retail market dedicated expert: Responsibility for understanding the current and future rules for retail power and natural gas markets and collaborating with the Retail business to understand strategic implications. Examples include Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPSs) requirements and products, net energy metering (NEM), and customer protections, to name a few.

State-level regulation changes: You will monitor state-level regulatory changes with the potential to impact the Retail business. The Retail business is heavily regulated on a state-by-state level (policy and compliance). This includes tracking and reporting on issues that may impact load obligations, such as RPS requirements, RPS banking, minimum limits, etc.

State-level legislative changes: You will work closely with, and in parallel to, bp’s Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) state team to follow emerging legislative issues with the potential to impact Retail. This could also include using external consultants for market intelligence.

ISO market rule changes: Monitor Independent System Operator (ISO) rule and market changes with the potential to impact the Retail business. Examples include CAISO’s Mid-term Reliability (MTR), “Slice of Day,” and overall Resource Adequacy (RA) requirements and ERCOT's proposed Performance Credit Management (PCM) and Dispatchable Reliability Reserve Service (DRRS).

Represent bp in trade associations: You will share insights from working groups and collaborate with Retail business and State Government Affairs team to define advocacy strategies and outreach plans.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, economics, or related field

Self-starter with proven understanding of Retail power business, with 10 years of demonstrated ability (can be combination of Regulatory Affairs, Legal, or other Retail power and gas roles).

Direct experience with competitive Retail states and jurisdictions, along with all the competitive wholesale markets.

Understanding and communication of complex regulations and related legal requirements.

Ability to interpret impacts to business from new state laws, products, and reporting requirements.

Professional judgement and sensitivity necessary to manage regulatory rules and business outcomes.

Excellent knowledge of reporting procedures and record keeping.

Business insight partnered with a dedication to compliance.

Ability to simultaneously balance customer service, compliance, and business needs.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



