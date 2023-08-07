Regulatory Affairs Analyst, Hydrogen and CCS

The Regulatory Affairs Analyst is responsible for supporting identification of policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) and hydrogen and the technical policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, you will support the team in developing and recommending policy measures along with advocacy activities for these measures.
Rapid scale-up of hydrogen and CCS deployment is critical to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving emissions reductions at lowest cost. Europe is a core market for our Gas & Low Carbon Energy H2 and CCS strategy and will become an increasingly meaningful low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.
