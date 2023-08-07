Regulatory Affairs Analyst, Hydrogen and CCS

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Regulatory Affairs Analyst is responsible for supporting identification of policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) and hydrogen and the technical policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified, you will support the team in developing and recommending policy measures along with advocacy activities for these measures.

Rapid scale-up of hydrogen and CCS deployment is critical to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving emissions reductions at lowest cost. Europe is a core market for our Gas & Low Carbon Energy H2 and CCS strategy and will become an increasingly meaningful low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.

Provide timely regulatory and policy intelligence on the latest market developments in Europe.

Work closely with Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager and the in-country business team to analyse policy impact on existing businesses and provide analysis of policy and regulatory frameworks in Europe to assess and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities.

Develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for deployment, including regulatory updates, presentations and briefings for business development teams and leadership.

Support Europe and the wider Communications and External Affairs team on advocacy work towards EU institutions and national authorities.

Handle relationships with industry bodies, associations, and trade organisations on hydrogen and CCS issues, including responding to public consultation and crafting alliances with strategic partners.

Lead and coordinate activities across relevant local trade associations and represent bp externally in technical working groups, including Hydrogen Europe, WBCSD and the Ammonia Association.

Experience in relevant industries with proven competency in policy development, advocacy and regulatory affairs.

A sound understanding of the EU’s or European member states legislative and regulatory frameworks

Fluency in English and one other European language, preferably German and/or Dutch

Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills

Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organisational boundaries

The ability to work on and run multiple simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



