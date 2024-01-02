Regulatory Affairs Manager, Bioenergy

This role is not eligible for relocation

Communications & External Affairs Group



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of bioenergy, which has a crucial role as one of our five transition growth engines to deliver on our strategy.We already have a biofuels business of significant scale, delivering around $700 million to $1billion of EBITDA a year, with an ambition to increase this to over $4billion of EBITDA by 2030.To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As Bioenergy regulatory affairs senior manager, you will hold accountability as a network leader and convenor of bioenergy regulatory activities and play a key role in shaping the biofuels strategy based on regulatory developments across global markets.You will work closely with the Marine, Aviation and Fuels Supply and Midstream businesses to coordinate regulatory affairs activity. You will lead key collaborator relationships and help develop coordinated programmes of advocacy in support of bp’s bioenergy transition growth engine.



Support regulatory affairs for sustainable fuel production projects including: Analysis and advocacy asks development, Understanding long term trajectory for mandates/incentives and Identifying gaps & commercial opportunities in existing policy framework. Help shape future advocacy asks, with a focus on advanced biofuel feedstocks and technology pathways (eg alcohol-to-jet, gasification and e-fuels).



Lead interface with the aviation business by: Coordinating position alignment around SAF use in new markets Support stakeholder engagement



Coordinate marine sustainable fuels regulatory affairs, working closely with bp’s trading arm to: Lead development of advocacy positions for marine fuels by coordinating involvement of relevant bp businesses Ensure consistency of advocacy approach across all relevant businesses (product benches, biofuels value chain team, low carbon solutions team, hydrogen team) Develop close working between external affairs teams and marine businesses to ensure impactful advocacy and sharp market political insights Integration with other sustainable fuels regulatory affairs activities Support stakeholder engagement including at the IMO as necessary



Support external engagement by owning key stakeholder relationships, representing bp at key industry associations as needed.

Lead coordination & Prioritisation across the group on biofuels regulatory affairs Prioritise and agree regulatory asks across bio related businesses Develop central point of coordination for biofuels regulatory affairs, coordinating and communicating between geographies, external affairs teams and businesses Provide one stop shop to support external affairs biofuels advocacy Coordinate and align stakeholder engagement ensuring “one-coordinated face” Develop and maintain bioenergy regulatory affairs communications materials including a positions book



Significant professional experience (government affairs, regulatory affairs, and or policy & advocacy), preferably in bioenergy or renewable energy.

Up to date knowledge of energy and climate policies that impact bioenergy.

Proven success in steering key government policies and working with governments, regulators etc.

Track record of collaboration and virtual team working

Experience with renewable energy project development (e.g., a thorough understanding of project finance, permitting, land ownership, incentives, regulator relationships, tariff structures, purchase agreements etc.).

Possess a relevant network of contacts with appropriate authorities, regulators, industry associations.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



