Regulatory Affairs Manager - Biofuels

Customers & Products



Communications & External Affairs Group



Responsible for providing regulatory affairs support through assessing the impact of the changing regulatory environment on the business, carrying out specific pieces of research on regulatory developments, coordinating briefings, managing information holdings and managing relationships, especially with regulatory bodies and institutions.



The Regulatory Affairs Manager plays a meaningful role in growing our bioenergy business, which has been prioritized as one of bp's five transition growth engines. The successful candidate will work in our blending, co-processing, and growth biofuels businesses, acting as the main connector between government regulations and our commercial activity. This includes interpreting regulations to support strategy development as well as defining new advocacy positions that can expand the value of current assets and enable new investment in line with bp's bioenergy strategy.

The role is very collaborative, working across several business segments and support functions to achieve deliverables. It is essential to grasp the technical aspects of biofuels and the layered low-carbon regulations driving their introduction while also having an eye to the commercial value that can be achieved in the space. The successful candidate will be an authority with vision, crafting bp's advocacy strategy, communicating that internally and externally, and helping our businesses see opportunities and deliver investments!

Coordinate business-led policy position development across the bio and low carbon fuels and transport space

Act as a lead subject matter expert working with regulators and policy makers to advocate for regulations supporting bp policy

Represent bp in external trade associations and coalitions

Support refinery, fuel supply, and marketing projects and strategies where carbon regulations provide a significant component of value by interpreting regulations, identifying risks and opportunities in the forward regulatory environment, and contributing to commercial ideation and decision making

Chair internal coordination forums to prioritize advocacy activity and maintain real-time information flow

Bachelor's Degree

At least 10 years experience working in energy with significant exposure to biofuels and/or other low carbon businesses and regulations.

Experience bringing together regulatory and commercial activity to add new value.

Strong written and verbal communication and advocacy skills, including the ability to present information in a clear and compelling way.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($160K-$180K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



