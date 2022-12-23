Regulatory Affairs Manager, Hydrogen, Germany (m/f/d)

Job summary

For Berlin, Bochum or Lingen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Germany is a core market for Gas & Low Carbon Energy, for H2 and our CCS strategy. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.



The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Entity. It reports to the Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager, Europe within the Regulatory Affairs, Hydrogen&CCS team. The Regulatory Affairs Manager, Hydrogen, Germany is responsible for implementing policy and advocacy related to hydrogen and CCS in Germany.

Our requirements:

University or advanced degree in Social Sciences, Political Sciences (EU studies, Political Science, International Relations), European law, or economics.

Over 7 years work experience in energy policy; knowledge and strong interest in the renewable energy sector with a passion for hydrogen is a plus. Background in regional and/or international institutions, such as ministries, authorities, governments is a plus

Solid understanding of German politics and energy policy

A strong Berlin-based network with experience in handling energy dossiers.

Fluency in German and English

Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries

Ability to work on and manage several simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes

Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen in refineries, mobility & process industries

Good leadership skills with good communication and collaboration ability

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance