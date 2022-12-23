Site traffic information and cookies

Regulatory Affairs Manager, Hydrogen, Germany (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Central - Berlin, Germany - Lower Saxony - Lingen, Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 132178BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

For Berlin, Bochum or Lingen

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Germany is a core market for Gas & Low Carbon Energy, for H2 and our CCS strategy. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Entity. It reports to the Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager, Europe within the Regulatory Affairs, Hydrogen&CCS team. The Regulatory Affairs Manager, Hydrogen, Germany is responsible for implementing policy and advocacy related to hydrogen and CCS in Germany.

Our requirements:

  • University or advanced degree in Social Sciences, Political Sciences (EU studies, Political Science, International Relations), European law, or economics.
  • Over 7 years work experience in energy policy; knowledge and strong interest in the renewable energy sector with a passion for hydrogen is a plus. Background in regional and/or international institutions, such as ministries, authorities, governments is a plus
  • Solid understanding of German politics and energy policy
  • A strong Berlin-based network with experience in handling energy dossiers.
  • Fluency in German and English
  • Ability to prioritise and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
  • Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries
  • Ability to work on and manage several simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes
  • Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen in refineries, mobility & process industries
  • Good leadership skills with good communication and collaboration ability
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

