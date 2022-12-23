Regulatory Affairs Manager, Hydrogen, Germany (m/f/d)

For Berlin, Bochum or Lingen
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Germany is a core market for Gas & Low Carbon Energy, for H2 and our CCS strategy. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.
The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) Entity. It reports to the Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager, Europe within the Regulatory Affairs, Hydrogen&CCS team. The Regulatory Affairs Manager, Hydrogen, Germany is responsible for implementing policy and advocacy related to hydrogen and CCS in Germany.
Our requirements: