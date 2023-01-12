Job summary

Coordinate business-led policy position development across the bio and low carbon fuels and transport space Act as the lead subject matter expert interfacing with west coast regulators and policy makers to advocate for regulations supporting bp policy Represent bp in external trade associations and coalitions as assigned Support projects and strategies at Cherry Point and the fuel supply system in the West Coast of the US and Canada where carbon regulations provide a significant component of value Chair internal coordination forums and maintain proactive relationships with all west coast businesses and functions Preferred location is Cherry Point Refinery, but open to other West Coast locations/non-office based

Role Synopsis:

bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team.

The Regulatory Affairs Specialist plays a crucial role in growing our bioenergy business, which has been prioritized as one of bp's five transition growth engines. The successful candidate will work on the West Coast of the US and Canada, acting as the main connector between government regulations and our commercial activity. The successful candidate will be a thought leader, crafting bp's advocacy strategy and helping our businesses identify opportunities and deliver investments.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate business-led policy position development across the bio and low carbon fuels and transport space.

Act as the lead subject matter expert interfacing with west coast regulators and policy makers to advocate for regulations supporting bp policy.

Represent bp in external trade associations and coalitions as assigned.

Support projects and strategies at Cherry Point and the fuel supply system in the West Coast of the US and Canada where carbon regulations provide a significant component of value.

Chair internal coordination forums and maintain proactive relationships with all west coast businesses and functions

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree

At least 10 years experience working in energy with significant exposure to biofuels and/or other low carbon businesses and regulations.

Experience bringing together regulatory and commercial activity to create value.

Strong written and verbal communication and advocacy skills, including the ability to present information in a clear and compelling way.

Our Promise To You:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!