Responsible for delivering strategic research and counsel, based on sound experience in this area, to support the team's efforts to provide objective analysis of global regulatory developments and an interpretation of how these might affect the company, to BP's senior decision-makers and to its regional businesses.

Trading & Shipping



Communications & External Affairs Group



Responsible for delivering strategic research and counsel, based on sound experience in this area, to support the team's efforts to provide objective analysis of global regulatory developments and an interpretation of how these might affect the company, to BP's senior decision-makers and to its regional businesses.



Join our team as Regulatory Affairs Specialist – Gas & Power

Bp´s strategy will enable us to reach net zero emissions by 2050, moving from an international oil company to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions to customers.

Within bp, Trading & Shipping (bp T&S) is one of the world´s most developed commodity trading businesses. Our distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows and managing price risks creates valuable customer solutions as well as creating competitive advantage for bp as we work towards decarbonization.

in Spain, bp T&S started operations in March 2000, when bp signed with an industrial customer the first gas supply contract to be concluded in Spain in the new liberalized market. Since then, it has played a fundamental role in the Spanish Gas market, actively participating in its development and progressive deregulation, by providing new sources of supply and expanding the offer to its customers with innovative price formulas and incorporating renewable power & gas to its portfolio.

In an environment of great uncertainty and volatility and continuous change, BP is looking for a Regulatory Affairs Gas & Power lead that can help us manage regulatory risk and capture new growth opportunities.

About the role itself:



The post holder´s mission will be to add value to bp T&S Spain by managing regulatory risk and advising on capturing new growth opportunities.

What would be your responsibility?

Provide expert knowledge of Iberia Gas & Power regulation and energy industry’s legal frameworks, including supporting the business to comply with physical regulatory obligations.

of Iberia Gas & Power regulation and energy industry’s legal frameworks, including supporting the business to obligations. Represent views on key regulatory issues which defend bp T&S Spain's current and future business (“Business Advocacy”), via industry associations and through BP’s EA&C departments.

which defend bp T&S Spain's current and future business (“Business Advocacy”), via industry associations and through BP’s EA&C departments. Monitor and communicate regulatory developments affecting bp T&S Spain's current and future plans.

affecting bp T&S Spain's current and future plans. Prioritization of monitoring activity based on likely level of business impact, probability, and timing of expected changes.

of based on likely level of business impact, probability, and timing of expected changes. Provide Deal assurance limited to European physical aspects, i.e. no financial, structured or LNG (except European physical regasification)

limited to European physical aspects, i.e. no financial, structured or LNG (except European physical regasification) Maintain effective connectivity with wider bp Regulatory Affairs community: London Reg Affairs, bp Brussels and Spain EA&C teams providing regular regulatory affairs country update highlighting key changes and impacts to bp T&S Spain



Active participation in the growth of the Gas & Power businesses in Spain. Specifically, supporting bp Spain's participation in the offer of natural gas for road transportation at bp's service stations as well as the development of biogas/biomethane business opportunities.

What should you bring to this role? In depth knowledge of Spanish Gas & Power Markets

Strength in building effective relationships; strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills and a willingness to support colleagues to deliver team objectives.

Ability to show up internally and externally in a knowledgeable, respectful, and confident way.

Worked in operational environments requiring strong attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, effective task prioritization and delivery under time pressure.

Knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets, trading instruments and risks a plus.

Ability to handle and thrive in ambiguous environments.

Sound one team behaviors with the ability to receive and provide respectful challenge.

Strong commitment to compliance.

Fluent in Spanish and English.

Graduate (MBA, PhD will be valued)

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



