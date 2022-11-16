|Seeking an experienced Regulatory Analyst to assist with execution of bpx’s development program while maintaining life-of-the-well compliance with Texas and Louisiana rules and regulations. The Regulatory Analyst will report to the Regulatory Lead out of BPX’s Denver, CO office.
The Regulatory Analyst works directly with multi-disciplinary teams of geologists, engineers, operations and land personnel to protect BPX’s assets by ensuring regulatory compliance with appropriate state and/or federal agencies. The Regulatory Analyst will manage regulatory compliance from well authorization through the oil/gas well production cycle, file appropriate permits and documentation with regulatory agencies, and interact with government agencies and internal stakeholders. These responsibilities will be in support of drilling rig schedules, bpx operational goals, and deals negotiated by the land and business development groups.
This position will be responsible for: handling all permitting requirements associated with well activity, timely submission of regulatory reports after the work is completed, researching and resolving issues that arise from regulatory agencies and accounting groups, submitting tax exemptions/rebates on qualifying wells, keeping abreast of rules and regulation changes that impact BPX operations.
The Regulatory Analyst is responsible for filing permits and regulatory reports, understanding and communicating regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance with bpx processes and coordinating compliance activities.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
|Bachelor’s Degree
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
Additional REsponsiblities
Additional information
|We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $70,761 - $98,674
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.