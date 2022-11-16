Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Regulatory Analyst

Regulatory Analyst

Regulatory Analyst

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142871BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Seeking an experienced Regulatory Analyst to assist with execution of bpx’s development program while maintaining life-of-the-well compliance with Texas and Louisiana rules and regulations. The Regulatory Analyst will report to the Regulatory Lead out of BPX’s Denver, CO office.

The Regulatory Analyst works directly with multi-disciplinary teams of geologists, engineers, operations and land personnel to protect BPX’s assets by ensuring regulatory compliance with appropriate state and/or federal agencies. The Regulatory Analyst will manage regulatory compliance from well authorization through the oil/gas well production cycle, file appropriate permits and documentation with regulatory agencies, and interact with government agencies and internal stakeholders. These responsibilities will be in support of drilling rig schedules, bpx operational goals, and deals negotiated by the land and business development groups.

This position will be responsible for: handling all permitting requirements associated with well activity, timely submission of regulatory reports after the work is completed, researching and resolving issues that arise from regulatory agencies and accounting groups, submitting tax exemptions/rebates on qualifying wells, keeping abreast of rules and regulation changes that impact BPX operations.

The Regulatory Analyst is responsible for filing permits and regulatory reports, understanding and communicating regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance with bpx processes and coordinating compliance activities.

Key Accountabilities

  • Communicate regulatory requirements and practices to internal stakeholders to ensure compliance with agency rules and regulations.
  • Coordinate, prepare and submit permit applications and associated technical documents.
  • Review conditions of approval, provide support and assistance to development and operations teams to ensure compliance.
  • Coordinate, prepare and submit compliance paperwork, documentation and reports with meticulous attention to detail to ensure accuracy.
  • Organize, maintain and track permitting and compliance timelines and obligations.
  • Maintain required records, complete data entry and provide electronic filing support.
  • Maintain close communication with development and operations teams to ensure regulatory needs are addressed in a timely manner.
  • Attend agency meetings as necessary.
  • Special permitting and/or compliance assignments
  • Develop business relationships with professionals at regulatory agencies to ensure knowledge of the rules and compliance.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • 3 to 5 years oil and gas experience.
  • General knowledge of the oil and gas industry, namely the E&P upstream side of the business.
  • Able to read, research and comprehend regulatory issues.
  • Skilled in working on tasks requiring meticulous attention to detail and high level of accuracy.
  • Able to multi-task, handle multiple assignments and meet deadlines.
  • Able to work independently and as a team player with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with regulatory agency staff and all levels of company office and field staff.
  • Strong organization and time management skills with the ability to adapt to a changing and fast paced work environment.
  • Strong analytical skills to react quickly and provide regulatory guidance and support in compliance with regulation.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Oil & Gas experience in Texas and Louisiana. Working knowledge of Texas Railroad Commission and Louisiana Department of Natural Resources rules and regulations.
  • Public speaking skills.

Desirable criteria

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change
  • Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities
  • Strong track record of on-time delivery
  • Ability to effectively influence, collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams

Additional REsponsiblities

  • Attend weekly TDM and FEL project development meetings.
  • Prepare and file permit applications, associated technical documents and post-spud regulatory reports:
BLM
  • Federal Application for Permit to Drill
RRC
    • W-1 Application for Permit to Drill, Recomplete, or Re-Enter
    • W-1A Substandard Acreage Drilling Unit
    • W-1H Application for Permit to Drill, Recomplete, or Re-Enter Supplemental Horizontal Well Information
    • GW-1 Groundwater Protection Determination Request
    • P-12 Certificate of Pooling Authority
    • P-15 Statement of Productivity of Acreage Assigned to Proration Units
    • P-16 Acreage Designation
    • P-8 Request for Clearance of Storage Tanks Prior to Potential Test PDF icon
    • P-4 Producer's Transportation Authority and Certificate of Compliance
    • H-9 Certificate of Compliance, Statewide Rule 36 (Hydrogen Sulfide)
    • G-1 Gas Well Back Pressure Test, Completion or Recompletion Report and Log
    • W-2 Oil Well Potential Test, Completion or Recompletion Report, and Log
    • W-4 Application for Multiple Completion
    • W-4A Sketch of Multiple Completion
    • W-5 Packer Setting Report PDF icon
    • W-6 Communication or Packer Leakage Test
    • W-12 Inclination Report
    • W-15 Cementing Report
    • Form H-1/ H-1A Application to Inject Fluid into a Reservoir Productive of Oil & Gas Note
LDNR
  • MDR-10R-1 Application for Permit to Drill
  • MDR-10-R-A-1 Application to Amend Permit to Drill for Minerals
  • DM-4R Work Permit
  • Prepare and file:
    • ST-1 Application for Texas Severance Tax Incentive Certification
    • Request for Approval of Reduced Tax Rate for a High-Cost Gas Well
    • Application for Horizontal Well Status Determination & Well Cost Statement
  • Prepare and file life of the well regulatory reports:
BLM
    • Sundry Notices including but not limited to: site facility diagrams, permit modifications, notice of spud, confirmation of spud, BOP test, casing setting, cementing, casing repairs, water disposal, operator transfer and plugging
RRC
    • P-4 Producer's Transportation Authority and Certificate of Compliance
    • H-9 Certificate of Compliance, Statewide Rule 36 (Hydrogen Sulfide)
    • G-1 Gas Well Back Pressure Test, Completion or Recompletion Report and Log
    • W-2 Oil Well Potential Test, Completion or Recompletion Report, and Log
    • W-3 Plugging Record
    • W-3A Notice of Intention to Plug and Abandon
    • H-10 Annual Disposal/ Injection Well Monitoring Report
    • H-15 Test on an Inactive Well More than 25 Years
LDNR
    • Work Permit
    • P&A Permit
    • DM-4R Work Permit
    • WH-1 Completion Packet
  • Attend weekly compliance meetings.
  • Enter non-compliances into IRIS.
  • Prepare and submit non-compliance resolutions.
  • Upload and track FracFocus filings in coordination with completion schedules.

Additional information

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $70,761 - $98,674
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp