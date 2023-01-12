Job summary

Grade HWork closely with Regulatory Affairs Specialists, Tax, and Legal to understand existing and emerging regulations (low carbon and traditional fuels); work closely with T&S Analytics to understand market impactsAct as subject matter expert on RFS, LCFS, Tax Credits, and other relevant programs for investment projects and into global priceset and energy outlook work, driving consistency with a database of forward regulatory assumptions / scenariosPartner with I&E to develop analysis of emerging technologies to identify areas ripe for business development and gaps where new policy support is neededDevelop easy to digest analysis and other collateral materials to support external advocacyDevelop forward view of bp compliance with core programs (RFS, LCFS, state mandates, etc.) to identify strategic gapsSupport the implementation of new regulations, working with Product Solutions, CBM, NAI, etc.

Role Synopsis:

bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

The Regulatory Analyst plays a meaningful role in growing our bioenergy business, which has been prioritized as one of bp's five transition growth engines. The successful candidate will work with a large network of business and functional stakeholders to drive consistency in regulatory assumptions in our analytics, price sets and investment decisions. The role will also have opportunities to support advocacy as well as working to implement new regulations with impacted businesses.

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with Regulatory Affairs Specialists, Tax, and Legal to understand existing and emerging regulations (low carbon and traditional fuels); work closely with T&S Analytics to understand market impacts

Act as subject matter expert on RFS, LCFS, Tax Credits, and other relevant programs for investment projects and into global price set and energy outlook work, driving consistency with a database of forward regulatory assumptions / scenarios

Partner with I&E to develop analysis of emerging technologies to identify areas ripe for business development and gaps where new policy support is needed

Develop easy to digest analysis and other collateral materials to support external advocacy

Develop forward view of bp compliance with core programs (RFS, LCFS, state mandates, etc.) to identify strategic gaps

Support the implementation of new regulations, working with Product Solutions, CBM, NAI, etc.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree

Demonstrated ability to analyze sophisticated systems and then develop and share insights in a simple and compelling way

Experience in fuels and/or biofuels from a commercial or regulatory standpoint (analytics, scheduling, reg reporting, refining, technology, etc.)

Our Promise To You:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!