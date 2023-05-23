Regulatory Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

This position will provide Production and Revenue accounting valuation analysis and support for Sovereign, Federal & State Regulatory Reporting functions for oil and gas assets located in Louisiana and Texas. The primary responsibility of the role will be to provide analysis and process leadership for the Production & Revenue Sub-Teams located in India, as well as, oversight and review of production accounting setups for operated wells, including master-file setups, error corrections, compliance reviews and audit support, including calculation and payment of Sovereign Royalties and Tax Payments. This role will also act as a BPX representative on Industry PROFOG & SAP user groups to support regulation changes and/or enhancements, including testing and/or coordinating testing, needed for the BPX production accounting reporting module in SAP Hana.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

This position will provide Production and Revenue accounting valuation analysis and support for Sovereign, Federal & State Regulatory Reporting functions for oil and gas assets located in Louisiana and Texas. The primary responsibility of the role will be to provide analysis and process leadership for the Production & Revenue Sub-Teams located in India, as well as, oversight and review of production accounting setups for operated wells, including master-file setups, error corrections, compliance reviews and audit support, including calculation and payment of Sovereign Royalties and Tax Payments. This role will also act as a BPX representative on Industry PROFOG & SAP user groups to support regulation changes and/or enhancements, including testing and/or coordinating testing, needed for the BPX production accounting reporting module in SAP Hana.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure on-time filings of monthly Production volume reporting to EIA, LA, ONRR, and TXRRC.

Work directly with Federal and State agency personnel providing timely responses to questions and inquiries related to production volume reporting.Monitor potential volume reporting issues, follow up on findings, and proactively working to drive solutions or changes to prevent recurring issues.

Ensure key controls and process documentation in Production Reporting is updated/maintained.

Monitor, review, coordinate, test and implement regulation changes/enhancements in SAP-PRA system in the Sovereign Production Reporting functions.

Retrieve supporting documents responsive to audit requests (as requested by the BPX Audit Coordinator) and monitor progress of responses from the different sources within BPX and BPX India Accounting team.

Present explanations of Production accounting processes and documents, as needed to respond to Sovereign audit requests, including analyzing and assessing the accuracy of audit findings and facilitate actions/solutions needed for resolution.

Collaborate and communicate with internal BPX/BP groups, i.e., Revenue, Production Measurement, Division Order, Regulatory, Land, Marketing, etc.

Handle other activities as needed or requested to support operations, reserves, accounting obligations, audits, etc.



Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

5+ years Oil & Gas accounting experience in Production & Revenue Accounting for Sovereign Regulatory Reporting.

Knowledge of reporting concepts & Agency regulations/requirements relating to Federal & State sovereign production, royalty & tax reporting for EIA, LA, ONRR & TXRRC/TXGLO.

Experience with Enterprise Systems for Production & Revenue transaction processing.

SAP/Hana strongly preferred.

Knowledge in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook)

Exposure to SAP Cloud Analytics & Power BI is a plus.

Self-starter with strong analytical and communication skills with the ability to convey results with confidence and credibility.

Enthusiastic and motivated in influencing, collaborating, and building alignment between multiple teams to effectively drive change in support of continuous improvement, with an aim towards eliminating manual data capture and drive the path to “silent running” systems and processes.

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities and a strong track record of on-time delivery.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $100,631-$140,801

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.