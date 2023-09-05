Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Regulatory Compliance Advisor

The Regulatory Compliance Advisor (RCA) own the detailed implementation of all BP policies, procedures, and tools in relation to RC to ensuring that the region, and all its workstreams, activities, and people are operating within the bounds of legal and regulatory requirements, and in compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, agreements, and industry standards while maintaining conformance with BP requirements, codes, and E&C, to help the company avoid any potential legal, financial, or reputational liabilities and operational risks.

In this role You will:

Maintain overall efficiency of the regional compliance Management system (CMS) and ensure the continuous & detailed follow up and application of all central & regional coordinated RC processes, policies, procedures, and tools

Ensure the application of BP operating Management system's (OMS) efficiency, business practices, tools, trackers, matrices, and data base to ensure regional compliance across all functions & workstreams in relation to regulatory compliance

Effective relationships management with authorities & collaborators engagement to lead and deliver business outcomes.

Act as contract accountable manager (CAM) and work closely with 3rd party consultants & contractors to offer ongoing mentorship and requirement updates to operating & non-operating function regarding regulatory requirements & compliance, and support special projects & emerging businesses in identifying applicable regulatory requirements

Support barriers’ owners in their day to day barriers health management to continuously eliminate & reduce risk

Participate in the inter-region teamwork & integration to share and apply standard processes to RC across different regions

Support the RC Manager in driving the internal & external transformation, continuous improvement and learning

Evaluate and suggest required changes, procedures & tools due to new or amended regulations and changes in business environments.

Conduct regular compliance Gap and risk assessments to identify areas of improvement and ensure compliance with applicable laws & regulations.

Work with external auditors and regulators to ensure compliance

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree in business administration, law, or relevant fields is required, master's degree is an advantage.

O&G shown, or related Proven experience is a plus

Strong HSSE awareness, with excellent analytical & problem-solving skills, data interpretation, effective communication, risk management, with sharp discernment, and strong teamwork orientation.

Strong operating field, with strong experience & understanding of the regulatory landscape, laws & regulations, and local business & investment environment, and industry standards.

Experience in developing and implementing policies & procedures.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.