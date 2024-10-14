Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



The GoM E&S Team seeks a Regulatory Compliance Advisor to provide permitting support and regulatory compliance guidance for deepwater oil and gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico. This role will serve as a subject matter expert for Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) regulations, permit requirements and compliance, with a primary focus on supporting bp’s deepwater production hubs.

Key accountabilities include:

Maintain professional relationships and actively engage with regulatory agencies and internal stakeholders.

Communicate regulatory requirements and compliance obligations to internal stakeholders and ensure follow-through.

Collaborate with various disciplines to compile, prepare and submit permit applications and technical support documents, including, but not limited to: DOCDs DWOPs Pipeline Applications (Lease Term, ROW, Modification and Decommissioning) RUE Applications (New, Updated or Revised) Enhanced Oil Recovery Applications Sensitive Reservoirs Resource Conservation Information Documentation FSS Facility As-builts / Modifications FSS Variances / Extensions / Departures Casing Pressure Departures Structural Applications (New, Major Modifications and Minor Modifications) Surface Commingling Downhole Commingling Incident Reports

Maintain and track permit and compliance timelines and obligations.

Provide rotational on-call, after hours and vacation coverage across the entire Regulatory Team (wells and production).

Participate in the GoM Incident Management Team.

Essential Experience and Criteria:

5+ years of experience with Gulf of Mexico deepwater regulatory permitting and compliance.

Knowledge of federal offshore regulations and requirements, particularly 30 CFR 250 and 550.

Able to balance competing priorities with strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Proactive personality with a keen sense of initiative, motivation, and drive.

Critical thinker, innovative and agile in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.

Familiar with BSEE eWell and TIMSWEB applications.

Proficient in Microsoft Office products.

Desirable Criteria:

Direct field experience or significant exposure to frontline staff in past roles.

Technical expertise in production operations.

Other:

Role is based in Houston with periodic travel to regulatory agency and industry meetings required.

