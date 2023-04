Job summary

The Regulatory Compliance Analyst position is responsible for managing the FERC interlocking officer process for bp. They will be responsible for acting as the administrator for Global Audit Ready. This position is responsible for completing filings to regulatory entities, assisting in the management of the Electric Regulatory Compliance Program and in facilitating compliance with federal and state electric regulatory requirements. They will work closely with Legal, Operations, Engineering, and bp Wind’s Remote Operations Center operators as necessary to assist in the management of the Electric Regulatory Compliance Program and provide support as needed to functions within the organization on electric regulatory compliance activities and issues.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as the liaison on all FERC interlocking officer matters for bp. This requires coordination with bp public utilities, Legal, and Corporate Secretary’s Office, and outside counsel as necessary. It also includes preparing and filing informational reports and withdrawal notices, as well as preparing the Annual 561 reports.

Perform all administrative duties to maintain the compliance tool effectively. This includes, but is not limited to, entering and monitoring tasks, and maintaining compliance evidence.

Complete filings and submittals to regulatory entities, which can include the FERC, CFTC, NERC, EIA, and relevant state public utility commissions as required in a timely and accurate manner.

Assist in management of Electric Regulatory Compliance Program and in facilitating compliance with federal and state electric regulatory requirements, including FERC, CFTC, NERC, EIA, and state commissions.

Participate in NERC and FERC compliance audits, self-certifications, and data submittals.

Maintain knowledge on electric regulatory developments at the FERC, CFTC, NERC, EIA and relevant state public utility commissions to assist in the monitoring of operational developments, and new or changing regulations.

Coordinate and communicate with Legal, Operations, Engineering, and bp Wind’s Remote Operations Center operators as necessary to assist in the management of the business’ Electric Regulatory Compliance Program and to facilitate compliance with electric regulatory requirements.

Able to successfully prioritize and work on multiple tasks concurrently. Strong time management skills

Must be able to pay attention to details and produce accurate work

Must be motivationally driven by achieving goals.

Must be self-motivated to take action. Must be able to accomplish tasks quickly and accurately with minimal direction and supervision.

Must be able to work collaboratively with other disciplines to complete projects.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

