Regulatory Compliance Analyst

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Within Ethics & Compliance (E&C), our main goal is to support bp business groups and functions in promoting an ethical culture and work environment, and effective compliance risk management. We now have a phenomenal opportunity for a Compliance Analyst, who will provide support to bp’s Gas and Power Trading (GPTA) business in the Americas!

The role reports to the Senior Compliance Manager and is primarily responsible for assisting the BP Energy Company (a subset of GPTA business) Chief Compliance Officer (BPEC CCO) with ensuring that BPEC meets its regulatory requirements. In this position, you will work across business and functional lines, including risk, finance, commercial, legal and compliance, to understand their requirements under the regulation and their policies and procedures which ensure compliance with those requirements. Your focus will be regulatory compliance, understanding regulations, assisting with implementing them and working with the various regulatory agencies.

This role is an opportunity to learn more about Ethics and Compliance and will work closely with the commodity bench facing compliance teams and regulatory reporting teams to manage various E&C related projects, such as compliance guidance, audits, risk framework, training and procedures.

Participate in preparation of the COO Annual Report – Work closely with the compliance regulatory team to assist in gathering and managing all the data vital for the completion of the COO Annual Report. This includes testing documentation, updates to policies and procedures, attestations, resourcing levels and assisting in the preparation, review, and submission of the report.

Assist in on-going project management of several projects within GPTA E&C, such as risk matrix, regulatory reviews and inquiries, compliance mentorship, internal training curriculum and internal/external audit reviews and responses.

Participate in global E&C working groups.

Engage with 3rd party vendors, regulatory agencies, including responding to requests, manage audits and engagements.

Form relationships with business unit personnel – Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory, Finance, Technology, People & Culture (P&C) and other E&C regional teams.

BA, BS or other equivalent degree.

5 years working in or supporting a natural gas, power and/or energy commodities trading & marketing and retail business.

Project management skills

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate working in a fast-paced environment.

Strong interpersonal skills – is collaborative and enjoys working in a dynamic team environment supporting projects.

Understanding of regulatory requirements

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.