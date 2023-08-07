Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bpx Midstream operates and maintains over 1,500 miles of Natural Gas, Hazardous Liquid and Produced Water pipelines (transmission and gathering) as well as multiple central processing and salt water disposal facilities throughout the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. The Regulatory Compliance Specialist will serve as the compliance program lead for bpx Midstream Operations. The Regulatory Compliance Specialist reports into the Integrity & Quality team and works with stakeholders both internal and external to ensure compliance with the following: Integrity Management, Operator Qualification (OQ), Drug & Alcohol, Public Awareness, Damage Prevention, and Control Room Management.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Program lead and subject matter expert for pipeline compliance with applicable industry and regulatory codes, especially DOT 192 and 195.

Maintain the integrity management plans through annual reviews, or whenever deemed necessary.

Submit all DOT and TRRC reporting, including uploading new shapefiles through NPMS.

Lead and ensure OQ compliance with both internal and external field operations staff.

Support our DOT Drug & Alcohol program both internal and external.

Work with internal stakeholder to ensure compliance with our Damage Prevention Program.

Ensure operations remains compliant with the Control Room Management policy.

Assist Development and Construction with DOT 192 and 195 documentation and compliance.

Lead in all PHMSA/TRRC audits.

Review all new PHMSA/TRRC rules and perform gap and impact analyses for the business.

Be active and engaged in industry events and discussions to stay in the know on new technologies, regulations, and impactful industry trends.

Serve as bpx Midstream’s Crisis & Continuity representative, working with HSSE to schedule and administer emergency response drills.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or 10+ years of direct experience required.

Bachelor of Science or related technical field is strongly preferred

5+ years of relevant work experience with DOT Compliance, midstream facilities and pipelines operations.

Excellent knowledge of PHMSA 49 CFR 192 and 195 and TRRC regulatory codes.

Prior history leading DOT programs, including OQs, D&A and Damage Prevention.

Experience with GIS.

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Working knowledge and experience with pipeline design, operations and maintenance.

Ability to work effectively with minimum supervision in a diverse, multidiscipline team environment

Ability to manage activities for multiple projects in parallel while effectively managing time and resources required

Ability to spend time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000-$159,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

