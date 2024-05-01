This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, bp intend to continue investing in the North Sea oil and gas while driving down our operational emissions. We’re also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments to help the UK reach its net-zero targets.

This is a rare opportunity to take on a strategic role providing an integrated approach to regulatory engagement within the North Sea business. The Regulatory Liaison Advisor is responsible for maintaining a favourable regulatory environment, and to foster and develop strong relationships with key regulators, to support and advance bp’s North Sea business. The role will support with and work across bp’s North Sea business teams.

The regulatory liaison adviser will also be a member of the regional HSE&C team supporting the business leadership team.

This role will be located in Aberdeen and in line with bp's global hybrid working policy is expected to be office based 3 days per week.

Coordinating and supporting regulatory activities across the North Sea business to support and facilitate delivery of the North Sea business plans.

Acting as the liaison between bp and the regulatory bodies.

Managing the safekeeping of regulatory records and bp/regulator discussions.

Maintaining a strategic overview of the regulatory strategies and external operating landscape and keeping abreast of emerging regulatory risks.

Developing and delivering regulatory engagement plans to support the smooth and efficient progress of bp activities through regulatory milestones and aligning with overall business plans.

Working closely with the Communications & External Affairs team to oversee bp’s participation in regulatory taskforces and trade association e.g across NSTA/OPRED and industry body Offshore Energies UK helping to steer bp’s participation and contributions to secure positive outcomes and value for bp.

Building awareness and understanding of regulatory expectations and requirements across the North Sea business by providing training and coaching to the regional teams.

Collaborating with UK regulatory affairs & compliance colleagues e.g. in the hydrogen, wind and CCS teams to ensure a joined-up advocacy and approach.

Supporting the preparation and execution of regulatory interventions and submissions e.g. the annual NSTA Asset Stewardship Survey.

Performing a range of compliance assurance and reporting outcomes and driving continuous improvement in compliance management

Establishing strong internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Developing a deep understanding of bp’s business plans and strategic aims to strategize regulatory liaison/advocacy.

Taking a proactive approach to understand and mitigate regulatory risks that could affect delivery of the North Sea business plans.

Keeping a strong understanding of industry trends sharing knowledge and learnings with colleagues.

In addition to having strong knowledge / understanding of the UK regulatory landscape the successful candidate will also demonstrate:

Strong communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills. Track record of working within teams and building and maintaining productive internal and external relationships with key stakeholders.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to efficiently prioritize work on a continual basis.

Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills across all levels of the organisation.

Ability to work effectively under pressure, manage multiple priorities and adapt to evolving situations

It would be beneficial to have a technical/operational background though not essential.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

An inclusive company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Communication, Environment, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing Skills, Negotiation, OMS and bp requirements, Prioritization, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Regulatory Strategies, Relationship Building, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Stakeholder Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

