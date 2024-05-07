Entity:Trading & Shipping
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst – Biogas will support the Biogas Compliance team with key responsibilities focusing on supporting environmental attribute generation protocols. This position will also assist in maintaining RFS recordkeeping requirements for facilities participating in the RFS program, and other credit generating programs. This position will develop an understanding of technical laws and regulations related to the sustainability compliance programs, perform compliance assessments, prepare work papers, work with a wide variety of functional departments (including Operations, Project Development, and third-party auditors) and manage multiple assignments.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills
