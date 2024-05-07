Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

About the role

The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst – Biogas will support the Biogas Compliance team with key responsibilities focusing on supporting environmental attribute generation protocols. This position will also assist in maintaining RFS recordkeeping requirements for facilities participating in the RFS program, and other credit generating programs. This position will develop an understanding of technical laws and regulations related to the sustainability compliance programs, perform compliance assessments, prepare work papers, work with a wide variety of functional departments (including Operations, Project Development, and third-party auditors) and manage multiple assignments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for managing submissions for the generation and transfer of Renewable Identification Numbers as part of the U.S. EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) requirements. Assist with recordkeeping requirements for RFS.

Manage submissions for the generation and transfer of Renewable Identification Numbers as part of the Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System (MRETs). Assist with recordkeeping requirements for MRETs.

Assist with compiling and submitting reports to regulatory agencies (weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual)

Gain and maintain knowledge regarding state, federal, and international renewable and low carbon fuels programs

Assists compliance team with compliance program development, implementation and management, training program materials and management

May assist with facility registration updates related to RNG and eRIN production, quarterly affidavits, and other compliance functions for the federal RFS. May also assist with the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), the European International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), and other crediting programs.

May perform reviews of processes, procedures, and regulatory reports to assure alignment with regulatory guidance. Assist with communicating impacts of regulatory changes and educating other Archaea internal teams of such changes.

This is not a complete list of duties; this position may be required to perform additional duties deemed vital by management.

Required experience

Bachelor's degree in related field (Finance, Accounting, Operations Management, Economics, Business Administration)

Knowledge of regulatory compliance and reporting related to the production and sales of renewable transportation fuels such as RNG (renewable natural gas) ethanol, biodiesel or renewable diesel

Minimum 3-5 years of relevant work experience required; with 1-2 years of RFS reporting and record keeping experience preferred

Quantitative analysis skills.

Desired experience

Prior first-hand experience with using EMTS, performing daily RIN generation and transfers, preparing U.S. EPA RFS quarterly reports is preferred

Exposure to oil and gas industry or experience in energy compliance and fuels regulations preferred.

Basic understanding of accounting standards desired but not required

Technical writing and the ability to communicate effectively with clients and team members.

Proficiency with Office tools, particularly Outlook, Word, and Excel

Team orientation and strong interpersonal skills. This position must be able to effectively work with every department in the company, from Operations to Accounting to Engineering.

Ability to learn quickly and adapt to a fluid working environment.

Critical thinking skills, project, and time management skills.

Dedication, positive attitude, and willingness to contribute to the team.

Shows good judgment, decision making and problem-solving skills.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

