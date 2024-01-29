Reliability Discipline Lead (Production)

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp is looking for an expert in production reliability ! The Reliability Discipline and Squad Lead will be responsible for leading a multi-functional team of reliability and discipline engineers to drives sustainable improvements in reliability performance for the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) assets. The successful candidate will provide reliability process expertise, assurance, and implementation of reliability strategy for the region and will be able to effectively lead a team and deliver as an individual contributor when required. The role will be responsible for implementing the global reliability improvement processes in the region and assessing and improving discipline health.The role is a member of the Maintenance and Reliability leadership team, as well as the Production Support Unit (PSU) leadership team. They will be accountable for delivery of the reliability strategy supporting each of the five assets in the region. The lead will communicate the reliability priorities to the squad and provide leadership and support as required to deliver squad commitments and monitor performance against the strategy. The lead will communicate performance and identify improvement opportunities to PSU leadership, APMs and VP Prod on established frequencies.As a Discipline Lead, the role is also responsible for direct people management and standardization of activity across the reliability team.The role will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement in service of delivering reliability performance working closely with:Onshore FSS and PMS asset teamsOffshore operations and maintenance teamsbp Solutions and Digital enablersKey Accountabilities:



Accountable for maintaining and delivering regional reliability improvement strategy

Support the development and implementation of the global reliability improvement agenda in region

Assure consistent and effective application of reliability work processes and activities across region

Identify and implement pragmatic and cost-effective solutions for reliability and operating efficiency improvements across all 4 chokes (Reservoir, Well, Plant, Export)

Performs regular review of reliability investigation quality and identify areas of improvement

Manages regional vulnerability identification, liquidation, and risk reduction

Provides insights on equipment availability and equipment reliability strategy, including identification of problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and outage/turnaround strategies.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by advising on yearly budgets (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Manages a cross discipline team, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in execution, performance improvement, technical development, direction, and coaching.

Manage and communicate the squad backlog and ensure alignment with regional priorities

Expected to play a leading role in the reliability mentoring and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions.

Reliability budget holder and cost manager for squad spend across the GoM

Foster excellence in squad by role-modeling leadership behaviors and agile ways of working

Member of global Reliability Continuous Improvement Forum

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Significant experience in reliability fundamentals, including Root Cause Analysis, Reliability Centered Maintenance, Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA), maintenance strategy optimization, bad actor analysis, etc.

Oil and gas, chemicals or refining industry experience

Knowledge of maintenance execution work processes

Experience in leading multi-disciplinary teams and developing organizational capability

Business and performance oriented

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Occasional travel offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and ability to obtain a TWIC card

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant engineering field

Further engineering or reliability accreditation

Experienced in the application and use of SAP

Experienced in strategic program development and execution.

Skilled in both program and project management

Knowledge of working in an agile operating model

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



