Job summary

About the role:

As part of the Maintenance & Reliability team, the Reliability Engineer (RE) serves as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy and Global Reliability Improvement Program implementation, with the primary goal of ensuring asset availability and optimizing life cycle costs. The RE will interact with the Asset Teams to resolve long term mechanical integrity and reliability issues. The RE will also collaborate with the Maintenance Engineers and Discipline Engineers to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work

Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Key Accountabilities:

Asset Reliability

Plays an integral role in the area asset team through participation in asset team meetings.

Understands how Unit Strategies support overall site targets and plays an integral role in assuring reliability risks are adequately addressed through Unit Strategies, TAR Strategies, Annual Maintenance Plans, Asset Criticality Lists and Defect Elimination lists. Supports refreshes of Reliability Strategies to ensure glidepath to targets are met.

Provides mentorship to annual maintenance plan and yearly budgets by incorporating bad actors, defect elimination projects and for preventative and predictive maintenance.

Uses failure data and reliability tools such as Risk Based Maintenance to optimize maintenance and equipment strategies, in collaboration with field engineers.

Facilitates Root Cause Analysis (RCA’s) as based on production loss triggers as defined in site RCA practice. Uses 5 whys and fault tree analysis as problem solving tools to bring resolution to systemic issues

Provides assurance of reliability related scope into the TAR worklist, including replace vs repair analysis to prevent unplanned production loss during the following TAR cycle

Influences asset team to drive reliability actions to closure and optimally handle barriers.

Understands maintenance work processes and provides recommendations to prioritization of repairs. Champions continuous improvement of work notifications and equipment failure coding.

Provides reliability guidance to projects and assures integration of new projects into existing reliability processes.

Site Reliability

Champions link between safety and reliability.

Supports deployment, implementation, and embedding of Global Reliability Improvement Program processes including seeking out and incorporating standard methodologies to drive continuous improvement.

Coaches other trained RCA facilitators to improve investigation quality and outcomes.

Influences site reliability culture through the creation of reliability one pager.

Special Requests

May be asked to directly support a Deep Dive effort, specific reliability task force, or Turnaround.

Education:

Required: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Experience:

Required: Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience required

Preferred: Knowledge and experience relevant to refinery equipment

Proficiencies:

For information regarding competency needs for this profile, please search for this job profile in our Refinery Competency Assurance Tool (RCAT): http://bp1xtxii348/compassur/

Skills:

Analyzing Problems/Fixing & Problem Solving: Systematically resolve root cause(s) of problems through questioning and inspecting, and then identify the best course of action to take

Ability to quickly and accurately compare similarities and differences to optimize or detect abnormal conditions within the process

The ability to multitask while performing job tasks, without being distracted

Identify and assess safety hazards

Has specific skills and knowledge of a broad range of refinery equipment, associated maintenance and reliability practices and test methods

Has familiarity with industry design and construction codes, standards, and regulatory requirements

Is competent in reading technical drawings

Is skilled in conducting an incident investigation and can perform root cause failure analysis

Understands the OSHA Process Safety Management (PSM) regulation and is specifically familiar with, and participates in Management of Change (MOC), Process Safety reviews (PSR’s), and Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) processes.

Knowledgeable in previous RCA’s, HVL’s, AID data, and industry failures.

Aware of analytical reliability tools and their application (Crow-AMMSA, Barringer, Weibull, etc.).

Microsoft Office, Meridium and Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.