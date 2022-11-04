Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Reliability Engineer (RE) serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long term engineering evaluations with the primary goal of ensuring unit availability and optimizing life cycle costs. This role will interact with the maintenance, operations, and process teams for long term mechanical integrity and reliability issues. The candidate will also collaborate with the area maintenance engineer to gain inputs into the long term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The RE will work with the Reliability Team to solve sophisticated reliability issues with the Domain Experts.

Key Accountabilities

Uses various reliability tools in support of continuous improvement including leading or supporting key activities of the reliability program.

Responsible for maintaining a unit availability perspective and an equipment reliability strategy. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations and turnaround strategies.

Responsible for analyzing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input to the following items.

Serves to flag and advise the production team with regard to risks related to equipment reliability, unit availability and mechanical integrity.

Provides reliability focused oversight for engineering team.

Assists yearly budgets based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Provides “Area Influence” (ownership and direction) related to engineering for cycle turnaround activities.

Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives and business value to support the funding request.

Recommendations to large (capital or expense funded) projects

Play a leading role to mentor and develop junior engineers in the department, including new hires

Crucial Education

Bachelors Degree in Engineering

Crucial Experience

8-12 Years plant engineering experience

Experience as a contact/maintenance/unit engineer

Reliability analysis/modeling experience

Desireable Criteria

Professional Engineer License Preferred

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!