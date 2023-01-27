Site traffic information and cookies

Reliability Engineer

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Gelsenkirchen
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144268BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

to join our team in Gelsenkirchen

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

As a Reliability Engineer you serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long term engineering evaluations and reliability program implementation to ensure asset availability, optimize life cycle costs and embed reliability best practices across the organization. You will work closely with Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel for long term reliability issues. The RE will interface directly with the refinery teams and provide training and coaching on reliability best practices to site personnel. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.


Your tasks:

  • Leading or supporting key activities of the reliability program e.g., facilitation of RCA (Root Cause Analysis), Vulnerability Studies, and equipment class reliability analysis
  • Champions link between safety and reliability
  • Interacting proactively with other teams in the supporting organizations ("Enablers") to seek alignment and efficiency improvement opportunities for the business
  • Taking part, either collaborating or leading in reliability aspects of reliability-related projects, deployments when it is required
  • Supporting deployment, implementation, and embedding of reliability best practices across the refining portfolio
  • Utilizing failure data and reliability tools such as Risk Based Maintenance to optimize maintenance and equipment strategies, in collaboration with discipline engineers
  • Leveraging operator care best practices (equipment basic care, operator rounds, lubrication program) to improve equipment reliability
  • Responsible for analyzing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities
  • Identifying reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives, and business value
  • Understanding how Asset Strategies support overall site targets and plays an integral role in assuring reliability risks are adequately addressed through Asset Strategies, TAR Strategies, Annual Maintenance Plans and Defect Elimination program
  • Expecting to play a role in the reliability coaching and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions

Our requirements:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)
  • Chartered Engineer, PE, and/or CRMP desirable but not required
  • 7 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment
  • Familiar with the application of reliability tools, e.g., Vulnerability Studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, statistical analysis, etc
  • Experienced in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognized methods
  • Familiar with modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices and health monitoring techniques
  • Experienced in optimizing equipment maintenance strategies based on risk
  • Knowledge and experience relevant to refining equipment or production equipment.
  • Excellent communication skills with experience in facilitation of workshops at a refinery or production environment
  • Ability to influence from any role to all levels of the business
  • Good capabilities to manage conflicts and reach agreements
  • Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures
  • Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm
  • Good knowledge of English (B2)
  • Good knowledge of German (B2)
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

