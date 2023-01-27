Job summary

to join our team in Gelsenkirchen



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



As a Reliability Engineer you serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long term engineering evaluations and reliability program implementation to ensure asset availability, optimize life cycle costs and embed reliability best practices across the organization. You will work closely with Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel for long term reliability issues. The RE will interface directly with the refinery teams and provide training and coaching on reliability best practices to site personnel. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.





Your tasks:

Leading or supporting key activities of the reliability program e.g., facilitation of RCA (Root Cause Analysis), Vulnerability Studies, and equipment class reliability analysis

Champions link between safety and reliability

Interacting proactively with other teams in the supporting organizations ("Enablers") to seek alignment and efficiency improvement opportunities for the business

Taking part, either collaborating or leading in reliability aspects of reliability-related projects, deployments when it is required

Supporting deployment, implementation, and embedding of reliability best practices across the refining portfolio

Utilizing failure data and reliability tools such as Risk Based Maintenance to optimize maintenance and equipment strategies, in collaboration with discipline engineers

Leveraging operator care best practices (equipment basic care, operator rounds, lubrication program) to improve equipment reliability

Responsible for analyzing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities

Identifying reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives, and business value

Understanding how Asset Strategies support overall site targets and plays an integral role in assuring reliability risks are adequately addressed through Asset Strategies, TAR Strategies, Annual Maintenance Plans and Defect Elimination program

Expecting to play a role in the reliability coaching and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions

Our requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)

Chartered Engineer, PE, and/or CRMP desirable but not required

7 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment

Familiar with the application of reliability tools, e.g., Vulnerability Studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, statistical analysis, etc

Experienced in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognized methods

Familiar with modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices and health monitoring techniques

Experienced in optimizing equipment maintenance strategies based on risk

Knowledge and experience relevant to refining equipment or production equipment.

Excellent communication skills with experience in facilitation of workshops at a refinery or production environment

Ability to influence from any role to all levels of the business

Good capabilities to manage conflicts and reach agreements

Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures

Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm

Good knowledge of English (B2)

Good knowledge of German (B2)