Reliability Engineer

Job summary

Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs whilst it transforms. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production organization and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability, now is a great time to join the team.

The Reliability Engineers (RE) serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long term engineering evaluations and reliability programme implementation with the primary goal of ensuring asset availability and optimizing life cycle costs. The RE will work closely with Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel for long term reliability issues. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.

The RE will also collaborate with the Maintenance team to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The RE will work with bp Solutions to solve asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts (SME’s).

Key Accountabilities:

Asset Reliability

Leads or supports key activities of the reliability program (facilitation of Root Cause Failure Analysis, Vulnerability Analysis & Assessment, and Equipment class reliability analysis that leads to the optimization of the maintenance activities.

Provides insights on equipment availability perspective and an equipment reliability strategy. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and outage/turnaround strategies.

Responsible for analysing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by advising on yearly budgets (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Provides “Area Influence” (ownership and direction) related to discipline engineering for TARs.

Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives, and business value to support the funding request.

Expected to play a leading role in the reliability mentoring and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions.

Education:

Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant engineering discipline.

Professional Engineer or Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional desirable but not required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience in Maintenance & Reliability roles.

Understanding of reliability fundamentals.

Experience with defect elimination and equipment surveillance practices

Excellent people skills with experience in facilitation of workshops

Strong influencing skills with experience of engaging with Senior Leadership.

Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm.

TWIC card is required or be eligible to request it.

Desirable Criteria:

Ideally the candidate is an experienced reliability professional. Experience in Defect Elimination and delivery of significant reliability improvement would a be helpful. Proactive, self-starting and experience in Agile working (scrum, kanbanise, kaizen, lean, 5S) and with a growth mindset would be of benefit.

