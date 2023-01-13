Reliability Engineer

Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs whilst it transforms. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production organization and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability, now is a great time to join the team.
The Reliability Engineers (RE) serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long term engineering evaluations and reliability programme implementation with the primary goal of ensuring asset availability and optimizing life cycle costs. The RE will work closely with Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel for long term reliability issues. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.
The RE will also collaborate with the Maintenance team to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The RE will work with bp Solutions to solve asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts (SME’s).
Asset Reliability
Ideally the candidate is an experienced reliability professional. Experience in Defect Elimination and delivery of significant reliability improvement would a be helpful. Proactive, self-starting and experience in Agile working (scrum, kanbanise, kaizen, lean, 5S) and with a growth mindset would be of benefit.
