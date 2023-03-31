Reliability Engineer Lead

The RE is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within the SAFVC
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver Reliability engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.