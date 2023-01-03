Reliability Engineer (Onshore Wind)

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in bp wind energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. You’ll help build our onshore wind developments, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.





About the role

In this key role, the Reliability Engineer will provide engineering support to a wide range of activities associated with the safe, efficient, and reliable operations of bp Wind Energy assets. The primary focus being to increase the reliability of the operating wind farms through reliability initiatives, continuous improvement, and asset optimization.

You will be accountable for:

Lead and conduct root cause analysis and resolution of site-specific and/or fleet-wide mechanical, electrical, control systems, and component/system related issues, including any design changes required for existing equipment

Coordinate with site personnel, operations team personnel, and third-party contractors on operational initiatives, turbine mechanical or electrical system technical issues, root cause analyses, design work, and maintenance activities

Provide on-site technical support on an as-needed basis

Run technical turbine-related projects including cost estimates, project schedules, coordinating with contractors/service providers, tracking progress, and generating executive summary reports

Engage turbine OEMs and service providers in conjunction with current engineering resources, on technical issues relating to their products and services

Provide operational input into the development of future wind projects

Support development and review of procedures relating to turbine and mechanical or electrical system maintenance

Support consolidation of feedback from facilities related to OEM performance

Support the development of reliability Key Performance Indicators for the bp Wind fleet

Lead on reliability improvement programs for the bp Wind fleet

Background in mechanical or electrical system troubleshooting, problem solving, and root cause analysis

Extensive experience in operating and maintaining wind turbine generators

Deep understanding of wind turbine generator components, configurations, controls, and operation

Understanding of reliability principles and experience effectively applying those principles to improve wind turbine reliability

Ability to work with complex technical, operational, compliance, and safety-related technical issues and ensure that sites are running safety and efficiently

Ability to work with diverse teams in both office and field operations environments and ability to actively engage with business unit leadership

Project management experience, specifically handling the schedule and budget aspects of projects

Formal training/accreditation and experience with leading Root Causes Analysis and Incident Investigation

Having proven experience in more than one of the areas below will be a plus: Design and/or analysis of wind turbine mechanical and electrical components Manufacturing of wind turbine mechanical and electrical components Testing of wind turbine mechanical and electrical components Oversight of repairs, replacements, and retrofits Reliability data aggregation and analysis

Knowledge in industry standards and recommended practices (IEC, DNVGL, ASME, ASTM, ACMA, etc.)

A commercial attitude and a strategic mentality, with industry knowledge and foresight

Experienced in lean principles

A bachelor's degree in engineering from an accredited college is required (Master’s Degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Control Systems Engineering, PE License preferred). Experience matters! You must have a minimum of 5 years' experience working on reliability of wind turbine generators. Demonstrated experience in issue assessment/resolution and experience across various GE wind turbine platforms is essential. Direct experience with a wind turbine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is also vital to the role.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!