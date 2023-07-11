Reliability Engineer

The RE is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within the SAFVC

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The RE is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within the SAFVC



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide expert advice to the business and the S&OR Engineering Authority

Lead the Management of Change (MoC) process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures including: Description of the scope, Communication with internal stakeholders, Communication with contractors and suppliers, Assessment of associated risks, identification of all associated costs (total cost of ownership) & coordinate implementation in standard drawings design managers as needed

Participate in MoC for changes to technical designs and/or procedures

Lead innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design

Support investigations into safety incidents and equipment failures

Develop necessary specifications for retail equipment and services in support of procurement.

Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and shop equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service

Conduct verification of HSSE rules, especially for system security in accordance with BP ETPs and technical standards identified in the entity LOMS in connection with retail fuels storage and handling including: Application and assessment of hazardous areas, Presence and effectiveness of critical devices & Assessment of equipment fitness for service

Support assets project managers and other BP departments, with question related to areas of technical expertise

Maintain a contact with regulators and participate in technical and regulatory bodies

Cooperation with S&OR R&M and Global FVC teams through the Retail Segment Engineering Technical Authorities (SETA) Community of Practice (CoP) to access and share experience and unify technical standards in technology

Market monitoring to identify innovations in technology

Develop and support training in expert technical areas for Project and maintenance managers.

Raise requisitions and issue receipts as part of the purchase-to-pay process as and when required.