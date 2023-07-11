Reliability Engineer

The RE is accountable for the performance management of Contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within the SAFVC
Provide expert advice to the business and the S&OR Engineering Authority
Lead the Management of Change (MoC) process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures including: Description of the scope, Communication with internal stakeholders, Communication with contractors and suppliers, Assessment of associated risks, identification of all associated costs (total cost of ownership) & coordinate implementation in standard drawings design managers as needed
Participate in MoC for changes to technical designs and/or procedures
Lead innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design
Support investigations into safety incidents and equipment failures
Develop necessary specifications for retail equipment and services in support of procurement.
Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and shop equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service
Conduct verification of HSSE rules, especially for system security in accordance with BP ETPs and technical standards identified in the entity LOMS in connection with retail fuels storage and handling including: Application and assessment of hazardous areas, Presence and effectiveness of critical devices & Assessment of equipment fitness for service
Support assets project managers and other BP departments, with question related to areas of technical expertise
Maintain a contact with regulators and participate in technical and regulatory bodies
Cooperation with S&OR R&M and Global FVC teams through the Retail Segment Engineering Technical Authorities (SETA) Community of Practice (CoP) to access and share experience and unify technical standards in technology
Market monitoring to identify innovations in technology
Develop and support training in expert technical areas for Project and maintenance managers.
Raise requisitions and issue receipts as part of the purchase-to-pay process as and when required.
Ensure site meet all Regulatory requirements on Project Hand Overs
Engineering degree or similar qualification
Minimum of 5 years’ experience (Oil and Gas/Petroleum Industry)
Very good knowledge of the Retail Service Station business
Very good technical understanding and technical affinity
Operational experience possible in several business areas
Recognition of long-term requirements and developments and its necessary measures
Good communication skills with internal and external relationships
Building, Mechanical, Electrical and HVAC
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
