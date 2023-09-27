Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you a top-tier Reliability Engineer looking for a new role? We are keen on hearing from you! In this role, we expect you to identify and efficiently manage the asset reliability risks that could adversely affect plant or business operations, support to mitigate or reduce them! In day-to-day operations you will support all reliability activities, closely collaborating with Production Delivery Unit and Production Management Unit to maintain Assets high reliability. The Reliability Engineer will be allocated to the Reliability Squad within Production Support Unit and will be collaborating with the Reliability Team Lead within Maintenance and Reliability Organization. Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We expect you to

Understand and analyze production loss data to provide a macro view on availability for units. Facilitate Root Cause Analysis (RCAs) as based on production loss triggers as defined in site RCA practice.

Apply '5 why's and fault tree analysis as problem solving tools to bring resolution to systemic issues. Build and facilitate Vulnerability Studies to identify and prioritize asset reliability threats

Use Asset Health Monitoring and Operating Envelope data to drive the culture of failure prevention. In collaboration with subject area engineers, use failure data and reliability tools to support maintenance and equipment strategies optimization

Provide guidance to annual maintenance plan and annual budgets by incorporating bad actors, defect elimination projects and standard methodologies for preventative and predictive maintenance. Support development and optimization of comprehensive equipment strategies

Leverage operator care standard methodologies (equipment basic care, operator rounds, lubrication program) to improve equipment reliability

Influence asset team to drive reliability actions to closure, efficiently handle barriers and provide reliability recommendations to projects, ensuring integration of new projects into existing reliability processes

We believe the successful candidate should have

A university degree in engineering field

Minimum 5 years of experience in oil and gas industry or relevant field, combined with outstanding skills and expert knowledge of a broad range of oil production site equipment, and associated maintenance & reliability practices

Proven experience in analyzing Problems/Fixing and Problem Solving.

Ability to quickly and accurately compare similarities and differences to optimize or detect abnormal conditions within the process.

Capacity to conduct incident investigations, systematically identifying the root cause(s) of problems by questioning and inspecting, and then identifying the best course of action

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.