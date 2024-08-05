This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Reliability Engineer is accountable for the performance management of contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within South Africa

Key Accountabilities

Provide experienced advice to the business and Engineering Authorities

Own the Management of Change process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures

Lead innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design

Develop necessary specifications for retail equipment and services in support of procurement

Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and shop equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service

Conduct verification of Health Safety Security and Environment rules

Essential experience and job requirements

Engineering degree or equivalent experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience (Oil and Gas/Petroleum Industry)

Very good knowledge of the Retail Service Station business

Very good technical understanding and technical affinity

Operational experience possible in several business areas

Recognition of long-term requirements and developments and its necessary measures

Building, Mechanical, Electrical and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and Environmental Projects

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

