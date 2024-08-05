Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Reliability Engineer

Reliability Engineer

Reliability Engineer

  • Location South Africa - Cape Town
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ083222
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Retail Group


Job Description:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Job Purpose

The Reliability Engineer is accountable for the performance management of contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within South Africa

Key Accountabilities

  • Provide experienced advice to the business and Engineering Authorities

  • Own the Management of Change process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures

  • Lead innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design

  • Develop necessary specifications for retail equipment and services in support of procurement

  • Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and shop equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service

Conduct verification of Health Safety Security and Environment rules

Essential experience and job requirements

  • Engineering degree or equivalent experience

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience (Oil and Gas/Petroleum Industry)

  • Very good knowledge of the Retail Service Station business

  • Very good technical understanding and technical affinity

  • Operational experience possible in several business areas

  • Recognition of long-term requirements and developments and its necessary measures

  • Building, Mechanical, Electrical and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and Environmental Projects

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Legal Disclaimer:

