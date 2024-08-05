Entity:Customers & Products
The Reliability Engineer is accountable for the performance management of contractors delivering services at retail sites as well as providing expert technical advice relating to various areas of specialities within South Africa
Provide experienced advice to the business and Engineering Authorities
Own the Management of Change process related to changes in technical standards for fuel storage and handling equipment and procedures
Lead innovation, development and assessment of alternative, new and novel systems associated with safe and efficient retail technical design
Support testing and Inspection requirements for forecourt and shop equipment to provide verification of continuing fitness for service
Engineering degree or equivalent experience
Minimum of 5 years’ experience (Oil and Gas/Petroleum Industry)
Very good technical understanding and technical affinity
Operational experience possible in several business areas
Recognition of long-term requirements and developments and its necessary measures
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
