Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Reliability Engineer (RE) serves as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long term engineering evaluations with the primary goal of ensuring unit availability and optimizing life cycle costs. This role interacts with the maintenance, operations, and process teams for long term mechanical integrity and reliability issues. They will also collaborate with the area maintenance engineer to gain inputs into the long term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. This role will also work with the Reliability Team to solve complex reliability issues with the Subject Matter Experts.

Utilizes various reliability tools in support of continuous improvement including leading or supporting key activities of the reliability program.

Responsible for maintaining a unit availability perspective and an equipment reliability strategy. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations and turnaround strategies.

Responsible for analyzing data, investigating production related incidents, and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input to the following items.

Serves to flag and advise the production team with regard to risks related to equipment reliability, unit availability and mechanical integrity.

Provides reliability focused oversight for discipline engineering.

Providing input into the yearly budgets based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Provides “Area Influence” (ownership and direction) related to discipline engineering for cycle turnaround activites.

Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives and business value to support the funding request.

Input to large (capital or expense funded) projects

Play a leading role in the coaching and development of more junior engineers in the department, including new hires.

Bachelors Degree in Engineering or any field.

5-10 years plant engineering or similar experience.

Site based experience as a contact/maintenance/unit engineer.

Must be able to work in the United States without sponsorship. International relocation not available.

Reliability experience ​

PE license

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



