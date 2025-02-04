This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Join bp Reliability Engineer - Castellon Refinery!

As a reliability engineer your mission will be understand the site reliability and availability KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and technically analyze the performance of different types of equipment, establishing equipment strategies for those, optimize them based on the results, recommend changes in their operation, and/or technically and economically evaluate modifications for improvement.

Key Accountabilities:

· Facilitate “RCAs” (Root Cause Analysis) of those unplanned events that have had an impact on plant availability, or potentially could have; as well as 5Whys related to situations or problems in the installation / equipment, as part of the elimination defects culture.

· Promote the different reliability processes in the Refinery (Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Production Criticality Assessesments (PCA) and Vulnerability Studies (Vs), to embed the reliability culture in all departments of the organization; and thus, achieve systematically and sustainably good availability results.

· Perform analysis of “bad actors” by cost and/or number of interventions, proposing improvements for their elimination, and generating a “bad actor plan”.

· Technical support and monitoring of the operation of critical plant equipment (instrumentation related) as part of the health of the assets.

· Establish preventive/predictive maintenance strategies for legal compliance, or in order to improve availability indicators and maintenance costs, for the plant instrumentation.

· Follow up the results derived from such maintenance strategies, as well as the performance of the work carried out by contractors (or equipment manufacturers).

· Study and recommend changes in the operation modes and/or improvements in the plant equipment, to optimize its operation and improve its availability, detailing it accurately (through an RCA, preparing a technical report, etc.).

· Participate and take part in the technical forums within the refinery establishing medium/long term strategies for equipment obsolescence, collaborating in the preparation of turnarounds, etc.

· Prepare and issue the reports required by the bp group, as well as the report and critical metrics of the Reliability section.

What will we offer you?:

· Competitive salary and benefits package, including: pension plan, health insurance, possibility to participate in company shares, study assistance... among others!

· Development and training opportunities, accompanied by continuous performance evaluations

· Schedule from 7:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., Monday to Friday.

· Safe, collaborative and diverse work environment.

· Training plan appropriate to the position and needs.

What are the requirements of the position?:

· Minimum education required: industrial engineering or similar and master's degree in industrial engineering or similar.

· Minimum work experience of 6 years in industrial sectors in the position of reliability engineer.

· Professional experience in the refining or petrochemical sector and instrumentation knowledge will be a plus.

· Knowledge of English: minimum level B2 desirable.

· Identification with the values and purpose of the company, focus on continuous improvement, respect and care for others, promoting an inclusive and safe workspace.

· Preferable residential proximity to the refinery in Castellón

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and adventurous environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are substantial, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are a distributed team at bp, please, help us with applying you CV in English!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.