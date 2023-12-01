Reliability Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Job Summary:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!About role:Reliability Engineer is responsible for implementing reliability strategy across the P&O portfolio through bpS TSI. They will provide support services to the regions which include Program Boost activity (Equip Strategy Optimisation, RAM model development, EHM improvements, action closure support & reliability process self-verification) and Technical Service Work (Investigations & vulnerability study preparation). The RE will also interface with the regional reliability teams to deliver the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The RE will work with other parts of bp Solutions to solve asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts (SME’s). The RE will also be part of the Community of Practise, taking opportunity to share examples of best practise and value delivery.



What you will deliver

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Deploy discipline expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and solutions programs

Discipline Related:

Drives systematic application of bp reliability engineering practices

Executes bpS TSI work related to Vulnerability studies, RCM, RBM FMEA, RCA, Reliability analytics, RAM model development & sustain, statistical analysis:

Provides equipment availability insights and reliability strategy recommendations. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and outage/turnaround strategies to optimize equipment strategies.

Analyses data to inform and contextualize operational and maintenance activities.

Delivers Equipment Health Mgt improvement activity in collaboration with Integrated Eng Delivery Services EHM Squad.

Develops digital verification for Reliability Practices compliance

Leads or supports investigations as requested by P&O business units.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input into the asset strategy for reliability (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Identifies reliability/availability improvement projects and develops initial justification, incentives, and business value to support the funding request.

Conducts region and site visits, engaging with regional reliability teams and operations frontline support teams to deliver high value reliability solutions.

Enhance Production Forecasting through the development and maintenance of RAM models

What you will need to be successful

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Reliability Engineering or any related engineering discipline

Preferred education/certifications:

BEng, Higher National Diploma or Professional Engineer or equivalent and/or CMRP desirable

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Total years of experience: 5+

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Practical application of company and industry reliability practices

Accomplished in risk and process safety management and contractor performance management

Experience in developing RAM models.

Track record of maintenance optimization and equipment class reliability improvement.

Excellent interpersonal skills and effective interaction with people at all levels

Proven ability to deliver results under pressure

Fluent in English - written and oral

Conversant with industry standards on Digital Security Requirements

Delivery focused with strong project technical management skills

Capable of building strong working relationships in a global community

Confident in engaging and influencing teams on technical matters

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience working with remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Demonstrated success in risk management and contractor performance management

Skilled in working with multicultural teams



