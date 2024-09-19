Reliability Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



What you will deliver People and business related: Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors Deploy discipline expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and solutions programs Discipline Related: Drives systematic application of bp reliability engineering practices Executes bpS TSI work related to Vulnerability studies, RCM, RBM FMEA, RCA, Reliability analytics, RAM model development & sustain, statistical analysis: Provides equipment availability insights and reliability strategy recommendations. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and outage/turnaround strategies to optimize equipment strategies. Analyses data to inform and contextualize operational and maintenance activities. Delivers Equipment Health Mgt improvement activity in collaboration with Integrated Eng Delivery Services EHM Squad. Develops digital verification for Reliability Practices compliance Leads or supports investigations as requested by P&O business units. Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input into the asset strategy for reliability (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements. Identifies reliability/availability improvement projects and develops initial justification, incentives, and business value to support the funding request. Conducts region and site visits, engaging with regional reliability teams and operations frontline support teams to deliver high value reliability solutions. Enhance Production Forecasting through the development and maintenance of RAM models What you will need to be successful Must have education requirements: BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Reliability Engineering or any related engineering discipline Preferred education/certifications: BEng, Higher National Diploma or Professional Engineer or equivalent and/or CMRP desirable Minimum years of relevant experience: Total years of experience: 5+ Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with): Practical application of company and industry reliability practices Accomplished in risk and process safety management and contractor performance management Experience in developing RAM models. Track record of maintenance optimization and equipment class reliability improvement. Excellent interpersonal skills and effective interaction with people at all levels Proven ability to deliver results under pressure Fluent in English - written and oral Conversant with industry standards on Digital Security Requirements Delivery focused with strong project technical management skills Capable of building strong working relationships in a global community Confident in engaging and influencing teams on technical matters Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job): Experience working with remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery Demonstrated success in risk management and contractor performance management Skilled in working with multicultural teams

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



