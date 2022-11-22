Job summary

The world is changing fast and our industry is changing with it. The energy mix is shifting towards lower carbon sources, driven by technological advances and growing environmental concerns. In bp, we will help drive this transition – and our business will be transformed by it. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.



We are now looking for a Reliability Lead Engineer, to support the re-purposing of our Kwinana Refinery site to an integrated energy hub all the while supporting bp’s net zero aims.



About the Role:

Reporting to the Project Operations and Maintenance Manager, the Reliability Lead Engineer will lead the development of the long term reliability strategy and framework for the new plant to ensure the project can achieve the required availability and reliability targets.

Develop maintenance and turnaround strategies for the new process units.

Support project team around equipment selection, maintenance requirements and the impact on long-term reliability.

Use your knowledge of reliability modeling and analysis, understanding of refining/gas processing equipment and machinery to develop a robust and enduring reliability strategy.

Develop the execution budget for site maintenance

Support development and creation of detailed OPEX budgets and plan integrity and spares strategies.

About You:

Relevant engineering background (solid technical understanding of equipment function, design and repair)

Safety focused

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of the relevant/applicable standards.

Knowledge of principles of operation of machinery, particularly compressors, pumps, pressure vessels, reactors etc.

Ability to develop and implement systematic and data based reliability strategies and processes.

About the benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.