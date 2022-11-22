Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Reliability Lead

Reliability Lead

Reliability Lead

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Kwinana, Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142847BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The world is changing fast and our industry is changing with it. The energy mix is shifting towards lower carbon sources, driven by technological advances and growing environmental concerns. In bp, we will help drive this transition – and our business will be transformed by it. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.

We are now looking for a Reliability Lead Engineer, to support the re-purposing of our Kwinana Refinery site to an integrated energy hub all the while supporting bp’s net zero aims.

About the Role:
Reporting to the Project Operations and Maintenance Manager, the Reliability Lead Engineer will lead the development of the long term reliability strategy and framework for the new plant to ensure the project can achieve the required availability and reliability targets.

  • Develop maintenance and turnaround strategies for the new process units.
  • Support project team around equipment selection, maintenance requirements and the impact on long-term reliability.
  • Use your knowledge of reliability modeling and analysis, understanding of refining/gas processing equipment and machinery to develop a robust and enduring reliability strategy.
  • Develop the execution budget for site maintenance
  • Support development and creation of detailed OPEX budgets and plan integrity and spares strategies.

About You:
  • Relevant engineering background (solid technical understanding of equipment function, design and repair)
  • Safety focused
  • Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
  • Knowledge of the relevant/applicable standards.
  • Knowledge of principles of operation of machinery, particularly compressors, pumps, pressure vessels, reactors etc.
  • Ability to develop and implement systematic and data based reliability strategies and processes.

About the benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

