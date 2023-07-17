Relief Valve SME

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Pressure Relief System SME is the authority for pressure relief and disposal systems and ensures that all new and modified relief systems receive proper technical review. This role delivers assurance for the Relief Systems lifecycle practices through execution of the practices, periodic reviews of the lifecycle elements, including metrics, self-verification and reporting. The PRS TA provides guidance to BP’s relief systems community and ensures that the site’s practices are consistent with technical and regulatory guidance. The PRS TA is also accountable for ensuring that BP and Contract engineers have the proper competence to design pressure relief systems and deliver results. The PRS TA functions as the single point authority regarding all issues that involve relief valve applicability, sizing, and compliance within the refinery.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Pressure Relief System SME is the authority for pressure relief and disposal systems and ensures that all new and modified relief systems receive proper technical review. This role delivers assurance for the Relief Systems lifecycle practices through execution of the practices, periodic reviews of the lifecycle elements, including metrics, self-verification and reporting. The PRS TA provides guidance to BP’s relief systems community and ensures that the site’s practices are consistent with technical and regulatory guidance. The PRS TA is also accountable for ensuring that BP and Contract engineers have the proper competence to design pressure relief systems and deliver results. The PRS TA functions as the single point authority regarding all issues that involve relief valve applicability, sizing, and compliance within the refinery.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineers who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Process Engineering, Process Safety, Refining Processes, Technical Engineering
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.