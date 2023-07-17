Remote Operations Specialist - Onshore Wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Remote Operations Specialist will play a key role in delivering safe, optimal operation of renewable assets within the Americas region. The Remote Operations Center (ROC) will function as the control room, monitoring and diagnostics center for all of bp’s onshore wind assets!

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Operations Group



Key Accountabilities

The ROC is a 24/7 operation. This is a rotating shift assignment. Some nights, overtime, and holiday work is required.

The role will be the primary interface for the business for each facility. The candidate will need to work with power purchasers, scheduling entities, system operators, and facility technicians to maximize profits and plant performance.

Ensure compliance with all directives relayed to the Remote Operations Center, follow all applicable procedures and maintain documentation of real-time events during shift.

Continuously monitor operation of renewable facilities to ensure compliance with safe operations, business and electrical systems procedures, contractual and regulatory obligations, and business unit objectives.

Perform diagnostic analysis of operation data to assess operating performance in efforts to minimize turbine and equipment downtime and improve return to service times.

Create documentation and evidence to demonstrate compliance with NERC Reliability Standards

Education and Experience

High School Diploma or equivalent experience

Experience with/understanding of multiple OEM Wind Turbine SCADAs.

Experience with/understanding of PI Software, PI Process Book/ PI Vision, Power Factors Drive.

PJM certified – Generator Operator (or working towards being certified in the next 6 months).

Experience with operations and procedures in SPP and PJM.

Strong analytical and technical abilities.

MS Office skills with a focus on Excel.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

Self-motivation.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Desirable Criteria

BS in technical field or minimum of 4 years of experience of wind/solar power generation operations or IT field with emphasis on systems support and/or programming.

NERC certified

Job Requirements

​​​​​​​Must be able to work 12-hour shift, 35 day rotating schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States, and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.​​​​​​​

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Wind turbine control, Wind Turbines



