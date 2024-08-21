Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Renewable Energy Trader to join our team. Successful candidate will be responsible for trading portfolio positions and customer transactions in compliance and voluntary markets. Role requires a deep understanding of renewable energy markets, strong analytical skills, and the ability to make quick, inform decisions. Candidate will be responsible for generating incremental P&L for the team.

Key accountabilities:

Conduct comprehensive analysis of energy markets, including trends, pricing and regulatory changes.

Execute trades in renewable energy markets and other related products to improve profitability and meet teams objectives.

Identify, assess, and manage trading risks, ensuring compliance with company polices and regulatory requirements.

Collaborate with trading team and other trading benches to develop and implement cross commodity opportunities.

Ensure all trading activities comply and relevant regulations and internal polices

Work closely with supporting Functions (Fundamentals, Operations, Credit, Compliance, Finance, Market Risk)

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree and/or advanced degree from an accredited college or university.

Essential experience:

Experience in energy trading, with a focus on renewable energy products. Carbon markets a plus.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills for financial modeling and risk assessment.

Ability to work effectively in a high-pressure, fast-paced trading environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?

$123,000 - $228,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.